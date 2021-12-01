National and local media are all atwitter over “Islamophobic” and “bigoted” comments recently uttered by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert concerning U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
“When we have an elected official… pushing anti-Muslim bigotry, suggesting a Muslim colleague is an actual suicide bomber in the Capitol, we can’t ignore these things,” 9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark said on CNN this weekend.
In a recent video speaking at a political event, Boebert told a story in which she said Omar, who is Muslim, shared an elevator with Boebert and a Boebert staffer. “I said, well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” she jested. The crowd laughed. “I said, ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’”
Boebert was wrong to make her insensitive joke, and she apologized on Friday to “anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar.”
Omar herself is no victim, however; nor does she represent “all Muslims.” Those pushing this false narrative provide cover for a congresswoman with a unique track record of anti-Semitism and positions that suggest sympathies with — yes — Islamist terrorist groups.
Importantly, Boebert’s remarks in the video and previously on the House floor specifically targeted Omar, not Muslims broadly. Given the Democratic congresswoman’s own history, this is crucial context — and a substantial point of contrast between them.
In 2012, Omar tweeted, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” Years later while in Congress, Omar claimed she was unaware of the historical significance of this millennia-long trope. Color me skeptical: In Congress, she’s advanced numerous anti-Jewish tropes.
In 2019, after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Omar for lambasting congressional support for Israel, she tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.” Her words amplified another anti-Semitic trope about Jews financially manipulating individuals and events. She soon tweeted that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) backed Republican candidates expressly to buy support for Israel.
That same year, Omar was at it again “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” referring to Israel.
No one insisted she pledge “allegiance” to another country. Yet when criticized, Omar doubled down.
“The problem isn’t that Omar criticized Israeli policies,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote at the time. “The problem is her comments were anti-Semitic.”
“The charge of dual loyalty not only raises the ominous specter of classic anti-Semitism,” added AIPAC, “but it is also deeply insulting to the millions upon millions of patriotic Americans, Jewish and non-Jewish, who stand by our democratic ally, Israel.”
Calls came for Omar to be censured by the House or removed from committee assignments. Instead, Speaker Pelosi advanced an extraordinarily broad resolution (approved 407-23) which condemned “anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism and other forms of bigotry.”
Even as hate crimes against Jews surged, the House passed a resolution that was so unspecific — so neutered of any emphasis on anti-Semitism or Omar — that Omar herself voted for it.
This June, Omar morally equated the United States and our Israeli allies with terrorist organizations. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”
A dozen Jewish Democrats in the House blasted her incomprehensible statement. “The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalences give cover to terrorist groups,” they rebuked Omar.
Her subsequent “clarification” and apology were tepid at best. Rather than own her comments and address the substance, Omar accused her Jewish colleagues of advancing tropes — “Islamophobic tropes” — and engaging in “constant harassment & silencing.” She took it a step further, claiming her Jewish colleagues “haven’t been partners in justice.”
It’s one thing to criticize Israel or American foreign policy; it is another to employ anti-Semitic tropes to do it while also diminishing the commitment of Jewish congressmen as “partners in justice.”
It’s shocking how Omar constantly dresses down Americans’ support for the Jewish State of Israel with anti-Semitism, but her votes and positions are similarly revealing. She was one of nine House members to vote “no” on funding the Iron Dome, a critical part of Israeli security against terrorist missiles. She was one of 17 to vote against a resolution formally opposing the Palestinian-led push to boycott and divest from Israel. When Israel was attacked by 600-plus Hamas rockets in 2019, she sided with the terrorist group.
Where is Omar’s commitment to our allies’ security? Where are her resounding condemnations of terrorism? Why does she minimize the atrocities of Islamist terrorists? Why does she vote against measures to weaken them?
Which brings us back to Lauren Boebert. Her remarks were in poor taste, but they were exclusively about Ilhan Omar herself — not Muslims broadly. That’s unlike Omar’s flagrantly anti-Semitic statements and policy positions. This isn’t a “whataboutism.” The distinction makes all the difference. If anyone should be censured, it’s Omar.
Regarding her “unproductive” phone call with Boebert Monday, Omar wrote, “Republican Party leadership has done nothing to condemn and hold their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment.”
How about Democratic Party leadership — including Colorado’s Democrats — start condemning and holding their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Jewish hate and harassment?
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.
