I’ve attended many rallies at the State Capitol, but I didn’t attend Sunday's Reopen Colorado Rally. I didn’t for two main reasons. First, I’m fortunate to be building a new business in the “essential” field of media, so I’ve been exceptionally busy and haven’t had much free time.
Second, while I agreed with the sentiment of ReOpen Colorado, I wasn’t on board with the idea that “now is the time to protest.” Gov. Polis has not yet said he’ll extend his stay-at-home order beyond April 26, so a protest seemed somewhat premature. If Polis doesn’t follow through with his pledge, next Sunday — being the 26th — would be exactly the right day.
However, after watching livestream video from the rally and talking with friends who participated, I came to realize something different.
The ReOpen Colorado Rally was a figurative shot across the bow. It sent a message to Polis that Coloradans are not mere pawns for him to direct how we live our day-to-day lives — and critically, a warning that Coloradans’ patience and trust is not unlimited. In fact, surveys show most Americans currently have a deep distrust of existing institutions. If Polis extends the order, Sunday's rally will be a steppingstone to another event — and perhaps others.
Before opponents click away, unnerved by my audacity not to “place public health above all else,” hear me out.
Polis earned a lot of latitude for April. His original policy of limiting activity, the number of people who can be in a building and so forth made sense. Then, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock got restless and power-hungry. He took the first step to shutdown Denver’s economy, leading Tri-County Health (Arapahoe, Douglas and Adams Counties) to do the same. Next thing we knew, Polis felt compelled to go all-in for a shutdown. My sense was that the shutdown was superfluous, and his original policies were working just as well. I still believe that.
Even so, most Coloradans accepted it as something that could be OK for a short while, given most states were acting similarly and the Trump administration felt it was necessary.
When Polis extended the order, as anticipated, he set a target for April 26. I congratulated him. I expected a later date, like other Democratic governors, and/or a much more strenuous shutdown, also like other Democrats. He didn’t do that. If Polis holds to April 26, we should give him kudos. If not, well, another protest ought to ensue.
Most advocates of reopening Colorado understand the gravity of COVID-19. We recognize the “return to normal” will take time, perhaps requiring a three-phase approach like the Trump administration suggests.
Even though the death toll has been far less than earlier models projected, tens of thousands of Americans have died. Hundreds of Coloradans have died. One life is too many.
But the idea that we should extend this shutdown for weeks on end, sacrificing our lives and livelihoods until both elected politicians and unelected bureaucrats are “satisfied” that it’s time, is untenable and unreasonable. The tolls to Coloradans’ economic, mental and emotional health — not to mention individual liberty — must not be dismissed.
It’s understandable that countless Coloradans are clamoring to reopen — and not just “billionaires” and “corporate executives.” We are not “irrational” or thinking that things will “go back to normal” instantaneously. But patience is understandably wearing thin.
The main people who broadly accept and push the idea of long-term shutdowns aren’t simply basing their views on “science.” The data no longer support such massive and persistent restrictions that crush Coloradans’ lives and livelihoods. Rather, long-term shutdowns and restrictions are just fine with them because they trust government far more and have faith in its ability to take care of people.
I don’t have that faith. Nor do the rallygoers. Because government can’t — and shouldn’t — provide for months.
Those who feel otherwise conveniently ignore a fundamental truth about public policy: Policy makers must consider all aspects of an issue. Economic health is public health in many ways — especially if this debilitates the economy’s ability to recover.
Let’s be real: Coloradans are not the government’s children. We are flattening the curve well and holding down the virus. We will continue to be precautionary. It’s time for the all-knowing, all-powerful government to unleash the people.
We’ve trusted them. It’s time they trust us and begin to ReOpen Colorado next Sunday.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.
