Things are happening in Arapahoe County that shouldn’t even be possible in the United States of America.
Did Aurora’s chief of police and a senior Arapahoe County child protective services official gang up to take away the child of a political opponent?
Startling though it may be, I couldn’t help but ask that very question following Monday’s disturbing revelations about Robin Niceta, domestic partner of former Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson.
As The Denver Gazette reported, Niceta was criminally charged with one felony and one misdemeanor for allegedly reporting an anonymous, falsified report of child sexual abuse with her employer, Arapahoe County child protective services. The allegations were leveled against Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.
Niceta’s Jan. 28 call appears to be retaliation for comments Jurinsky made on KNUS radio the day before, blasting Wilson as “trash.” “You are not safe in Aurora” under Wilson’s leadership, she bluntly told host Steffan Tubbs.
Niceta allegedly reported the false claim the next day, sparking a 15-day investigation which ultimately cleared Jurinsky of the heinous accusations.
Let’s be clear: Niceta, the romantic partner of then-sitting police chief Wilson, weaponized her own job at child protective services — an agency intended to protect children — to target a political opponent (Jurinsky) by ripping her two-year-old boy from his loving home and mother.
“You involve someone’s child, it will bring you to your knees faster — faster — than you can get down on your knees to pray about it,” Jurinsky movingly told Tubbs this Monday.
In April, investigators started examining the source of the flagrantly false claims. The affidavit of probable cause concluded Niceta went to great lengths to research, using her work laptop, how to make and conceal her false claim moments before she called CPS. Her own supervisor determined on a 1-10 scale that her “confidence level is a 9” that the voice was Niceta.
Based on the extensive nine-page warrant, it’s hard to fathom how Wilson was clueless about what Niceta allegedly did. Niceta’s cell phone records showed four calls to Wilson the day of the call. During her meeting with investigators, Niceta was asked who had access to her phone. She listed her two children and Wilson, as well as herself. When the investigator said her kids didn’t do it, Niceta replied, “I understand but it wasn’t me.”
“I find it incredibly difficult to believe that she didn’t know something about this,” Aurora Councilman Dustin Zvonek said on KNUS. Taxpayers “deserve to know whether or not she as chief of police knew about a crime being committed against a sitting member of council and failed to intervene,” he added.
As of deadline, Wilson had released no statement. Her silence is deafening. Her inaction in the months after her partner’s false report, while still the police chief, raises serious and legitimate questions.
“In the most tenuous moments — when a leader faces circumstances they both can and cannot control — decisive, effective leadership matters most,” I wrote after City Manager Jim Twombly fired Wilson as police chief. “In Aurora, Vanessa Wilson failed to prove she was up to the task. She needed to go.” The Niceta warrant again prove Wilson was unfit.
In the bigger picture, it seems there are few brakes here. Someone makes an anonymous tip and a child may be taken away. At the very least, weeks of family anguish. It’s a recipe for abuse.
That this instance involved a CPS employee and possibly the police chief is beyond egregious — but it could be used by anyone against anyone.
“You have to wonder what the culture is in an office where something like this is allowed to happen,” Suzanne Taheri, one of Jurinsky’s lawyers, told me. “Well, time’s up.”
To that end, why was Niceta allowed to resign — to leave Arapahoe child protective services on her own terms — instead of being fired? How common is false reporting through CPS, especially by its own employees? Has Niceta abused any other cases in the past five years? She was liaison to SungateKids. Will Arapahoe county commissioners ensure a full investigation is conducted into Niceta’s past cases?
Jurinsky’s injustice — and indications, according to sources, that CPS weaponization may be more widespread — reminds me of the problematic pattern of failure in Cherry Creek Schools. There, the Arapahoe County-based school district appears to be mishandling sexual harassment and assault.
Now, child protective services face scrutiny for an egregious abuse of power by one of its senior staffers, putting an innocent toddler at risk. As an Arapahoe resident of 21 years, I wonder how we’re being failed so badly.
In a statement, Arapahoe County Commissioner Jeff Baker offered his assurances based on Jurinsky’s cooperation with investigators and prompt law enforcement action after she was cleared.
“While I certainly empathize with Councilwoman Jurinsky having had to respond to unfounded allegations of child abuse, in this case the statutorily mandated process worked as intended, as the allegations were promptly determined to lack merit,” Baker told me.
If this is actually how it’s supposed to work, then we need better statutes.
“This is about a woman who was in a position of authority with Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, who used her position to weaponize a system that is in place to protect children,” Jurinsky said on KNUS.
Enough is enough. Who will put in place the brakes needed to throttle abuse that may harm children?
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.
