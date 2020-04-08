I spent decades working at the nexus of research, policy and leadership and, on a number of occasions, was invited to advise policy makers on the integration of all three in their efforts to make positive differences in the world. Today I have a new understanding of how much I didn’t know when advising them.
In 2018 I stepped out of an advisory role and into the role of policy maker as an elected official. In the fall of 2019, I stumbled my way into a collection of lessons for neophyte policy makers when I introduced a resolution on gun safety as a member of Longmont’s City Council.
In the wake of the Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton shootings in late July and early August 2019, I decided it was time to make a statement about the need for state legislators and members of Congress to do more on the topic of gun safety.
Lesson number one can be captured in the proverb “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.” My intention was to provoke a community-wide conversation on gun safety that would bring people together on actions on which I believed we could all agree and could signal state legislatures and members of Congress that we expect them to do more and better for residents living with the fear of gun violence The resolution did, indeed, bring out the community and it provoked a conversation. Rather than bringing the community together, however, it revealed how deeply divided our community is on the topic of regulations of firearms.
The resolution included several “common sense” recommendations. Examples include:
• The City Council respects second amendment protection of the right of U.S. citizens to possess firearms.
• City Council calls on elected members of the state legislature and United States Congress to expeditiously authorize programs expanding and funding mental health resources at county and municipal levels of government to reduce risks of bullying, suicide and domestic abuse.
• Required state-issued permits for gun ownership.
• Universal background checks on all sales, including the private sale of firearms.
• State issued permits for concealed carry.
• State issued permits for concealed carry within a vehicle.
• Banning the purchase of military grade weapons by non-military personnel.
• Limits on magazine capacity.
It probably won’t surprise readers to learn that what I viewed as “common sense” gun safety measures other members of the community viewed very differently. Lesson number two for policy makers aspiring to make a positive change in the world: One man’s common sense is another man’s nonsense.
A value that I thought was clearly reflected and affirmed in the resolution was respect for the Second Amendment and the importance of protecting the right of every American to own firearms. After all, I am a gun owner and I want my right to ownership protected. My son is a gun enthusiast and I want his right to gun ownership protected. The resolution actually included a “whereas” that the City Council recognizes Second Amendment protection of the right of U.S. citizens to possess firearms. I assumed I’d done all that was necessary to signal to gun owners that my intent was protect their rights.
The list of “common sense” gun safety measures included in my resolution were, from my perspective, a small step toward reducing risks of gun violence in the U.S. There were many community members who agreed. There were also many who did not. Those community members viewed my small steps as giant leaps toward taking firearms away from Americans. Lesson number three for policy makers aspiring to make positive change in the world: One small step toward gun safety for mankind can be one giant leap away from ownership for gun enthusiasts.
The introduction of my gun-safety resolution revealed just how deeply divided our community is on the topic of gun-safety measures. It brought out many people, some resident and some non-residents, to speak for and against it. In all the noise the resolution generated, some of it heated, much of it reflecting the worst fears of those who spoke both for and against, we also heard the best hopes of our residents. From speakers on both sides of the resolution we heard agreement that we must continue listening to one another, to find ways to reduce lethal behavior in our society, to bring more mental health resources to bear in our community, and to educate ourselves about the use firearms.
Ultimately, our City Council approved the resolution and, in the process, made a statement. We’ve yet to make a difference, but we have not given up hope that we can. The final lesson for policy makers aspiring to make positive change in the world: Hope reigns eternal.
Tim Waters has served on the Longmont City Council since 2018. He is a former teacher and school superintendent who also served on the Colorado Commission on Higher Education from 1993 to 2001. He was was president and CEO of an education research, development and service organization now known as McREL International.
