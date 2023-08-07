Usually, I would hesitate to share my snail mail with strangers, but last week’s solicitation from Ronna Romney McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, deserves wider distribution. For reasons which mystify me, Ms. McDaniel harbors a belief I am a lapsed sustaining member of the RNC. Truth be told, the only donation I ever made to a Republican campaign was a single check sent to John McCain’s Straight Talk Express during his primary battle with George W. Bush in 2000. It required a decade for Republican candidates across the country to abandon hope I could be persuaded to mail them a check.
Therefore, it’s worth pondering why the party chairwoman is returning to the dry well of my political munificence. In a nation reputedly experiencing an epidemic of loneliness, one sure, inexpensive remedy is to make a small contribution to a Congressional candidate. Your mailbox will soon groan beneath the weight of appeals from similarly aligned aspirants in races across all 50 states. Following an early query from John Fetterman’s Pennsylvania Senate campaign last year, he has become a regular correspondent already on the hunt for funds to fuel his 2028 re-election. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee apparently also shared my email and home address with every 2024 contender in campaigns for the House as well.
So, why is the chairwoman of the RNC taking a chance on as unlikely a donor prospect as me? Rachel Maddow shed some light on McDaniel’s predicament this week, spotlighting five state organizations on the brink of bankruptcy — including Colorado Republicans. Dave Williams isn’t down to his last $50 facing $335,000 in outstanding debts, like Minnesota’s chair, but his reported cash-on-hand of $27,000 won’t carry Republican candidates to many victories next year when they hope to grab back several legislative seats from the Democrats. A similar challenge exists at the national level where Trump is reportedly grabbing 70 cents from every dollar raised by his party and then spending more than half of this paying for legal fees.
McDaniel, who has quit using her middle name in recent years, offers barely a single note of cheer in her fundraising missive — no chirping birds or flashing fireflies, no "morning in America" scenarios, no plans or programs for ensuring a prosperous economy. Rather, she offers an unrelieved fright night screed. “Miller, it is clear that we are facing a very serious situation as Joe Biden and the Radical Democrats are going all-out to win another four years in the White House so they can continue to destroy our nation by turning it into a Big-Government Socialist welfare state.” Ronna goes on to predict the destruction of our American way of life as the inevitable result of misguided Democratic policies — in fact, she warns, this is their intended purpose.
She writes on claiming, “I’m making this appeal for your financial help because our Presidential nominee and our candidates cannot win if we don’t have the funds we need to get our message out as we campaign against the Democrats, their Leftist billionaire allies, Big-Tech Oligarchs and the Liberal news media’s ruthless propaganda machine and their goal to destroy our Party and nation.” Wow! There’s ample reason to suspect the Republican Party is careening toward destruction, yet its looming failure appears more likely to come at their own hands more than those of conniving Democrats. Elections have consequences and, among them, new majorities enact their promised policy proposals. That’s how democracy works. Adopting a declared policy agenda is not a case of radical Democrats "forcing" socialism on a helpless public. It’s called "majority rule."
As close as the chairwoman’s letter comes to conjuring an upbeat note comes late, noting, “Our Republican candidates are standing up and fighting for what you want and our nation greatly needs: a strong economy, lower taxes, secured borders, controlled government spending, energy independence, a strong military, a public education system second to none, and protection of our freedoms.” Not the freedom for women to obtain an abortion, of course. Nor a public education system that prizes access for all to libraries and history curricula that acquaints students of America’s historic blunders alongside its remarkable achievements. As our climate warms, our forests burn and our crops wither, Ron DeSantis is more concerned private investors will exercise the freedom to place their earnings with woke corporations pursuing sustainable energy strategies, rather than propping up fossil fuels. Isn’t this government picking winners?
Aside from these intrinsic contradictions, McDaniel’s Republican priorities would encounter few objections among Democrats. Recent polling suggests Democrats and Republicans agree, for the most part, when ranking the relative importance of governing principles. The divide seems to be that 70% in both parties believe the priorities important to them are not respected across the partisan divide. Apparently, we’re wrong about that.
Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.
