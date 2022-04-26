The last few weeks have once again reminded us of our precarious energy situation, both nationally and internationally, especially as we endeavor to transition toward a clean-energy future. Within a matter of a few weeks the price for us to fill up our cars and trucks, heat our homes and power much of our economy has increased substantially, causing a ripple effect across our entire economy.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a key culprit, having sent shock waves through world markets, none more so than in energy. Oil, natural gas and even coal have risen to their highest price levels in many years. In part this is because Russia is a major supplier of various energy sources, as well as key metals and other materials. Not everyone is aware that the price for these commodities is based on the world market. Although the US only imports a small percentage of its oil, domestic energy prices are likewise affected.
The fallout from Russia’s actions is not only limited to fossil fuels. As the US looks at battery-powered electric vehicles as a major part of our nation’s zero-emission future, we face a serious challenge in obtaining the materials to produce lithium-ion batteries that power them. Two of the key metals for these type of batteries are nickel and cobalt. Currently, Russia is the third largest provider of nickel in the world and second largest supplier of cobalt (although it is a distant second to the Congo).
Even prior to Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, analysts were predicting that battery makers and electric-vehicle manufacturers would face a supply shortage of nickel as early as 2026. Now, with economic sanctions on Russia by Europe and the United States, the price of both metals is reaching record highs, which could significantly affect the cost and future production of battery-powered electric vehicles. Weather events such as the cold snap that damaged power production in Texas, droughts impacting hydro-power, or low levels of wind for renewable power in western Europe, tell us that we need a diverse and resilient energy sector.
Based on these recent developments, policy makers in our country now face the dual challenge of making our energy less dependent on foreign sources, while also taking diverse approaches toward cleaner fuels and technologies. This is a difficult juggling act and one that is complicated by the need to move expeditiously on those objectives.
When it comes to making ourselves truly energy independent, a key premise is that we cannot afford to tie ourselves to one energy source or technology. Rather, we must develop multiple clean-fuel options that can be produced domestically and fit into each of the end-use cases.
One source of energy that can be produced within our state and country and has particular promise is recovered methane. Methane is a gas that is produced from drilling deep underground hydrocarbon formations but can also leak from old coal mines and natural geologic formations. It can also be captured from landfills, water-treatment plants and agricultural operations such as feed lots and dairies.
Though methane represents a greenhouse gas if released into the atmosphere, recovering it also offers a solution in addressing climate change. The technology exists today to capture these natural methane emissions and convert them into fuel for powering our commercial vehicles, electric grid and heating our homes and buildings. And when it comes to powering vehicles, the recovered methane is converted into a product, known as renewable natural gas (RNG).
In a recent report related to the refuse industry, the consulting firm Energy Vision found RNG-powered refuse trucks rated highest in terms of performance, cost and cutting lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and health-damaging pollutants versus other technologies. In fact in California, the Air Resources Board reports that the greatest reductions in emissions over the past few years are attributable to the conversion of fleets to RNG and renewable diesel. As such, RNG reduces GHG emissions, reduces criteria pollutants such as NOx and supports a circular economy by capturing and reusing waste streams. Earlier this month, the Denver Metro/North Front Range ozone non-attainment area was downgraded by the Environmental Protection Agency from Moderate to Serious non-attainment under the Clean Air Act. And NOx is the key contributor to ozone pollution.
Currently several hundred medium- and heavy-duty trucks within our state today are powered by RNG, some of which has been produced in Colorado. The conversion to these cleaner trucks has already led to tremendous reductions in various emissions and contributed greatly to our air quality. These vehicles also have a proven track record of reliability, lower maintenance and cost-effectiveness. Further, they are more widely available today than other clean-technology vehicles in the medium- and heavy-duty truck arena, such as battery-powered or hydrogen trucks. These RNG-powered vehicles represent an important way for the transportation sector to be part of what’s called the circular economy — to provide greenhouse-gas-emission reductions today as those other clean technologies evolve and become available, and to ensure that we have solutions for all end-use cases.
Recognizing our nation’s desire and need to be energy independent, Colorado should support the acquisition by public and private fleets of trucks powered by RNG. This technology offers an immediate and cost-effective means to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gases. To encourage and accelerate adoption of more RNG powered vehicles, the General Assembly should provide the same incentives as we do for battery-, electric- or hydrogen-powered vehicles. We should act now to make RNG a more feasible option for truck fleet operators all while it is another means to help us reduce our dependence on foreign sources for energy and minerals. It can also help to power our future with a diverse portfolio of clean energy solutions.
Sherrie Merrow is the Natural Gas Vehicles for America (NGVAmerica) state government affairs director, leading a team of 176 people of 70 member companies located throughout the nation. They focus on state advocacy for natural gas vehicle and infrastructure policy. Greg Fulton is the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association representing over 600 companies directly involved or affiliated with trucking in Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.