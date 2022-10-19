As we enter the final days of the 2022 election, voters in Colorado will have several important financial decisions to evaluate. Writing in our roles as legislative budget stewards, we think it is vital to understand the full implications of those choices and the situation we face as a state.
First, it is critical that we do not undermine the fiscal health of Colorado with changes that may sound good on a surface level, but will have huge negative impacts on our future. Second, sound fiscal management is particularly important this year because revenue retention under TABOR rules will lag by more than $1.5 billion behind actual inflation in the 2023-2024 state budget.
Even with no additional changes to the rules governing our state budget, we will be forced to consider a series of harmful cuts in key budget areas like teacher and state employee salaries, health care provider rates and construction projects — cuts that families in our state simply cannot afford.
Proposition 121, a permanent state income tax rate reduction, is the most damaging and should be rejected by voters. The measure will reduce state revenue by approximately $415 million per year. In years without refunded revenue, which is likely before 2025, this seemingly small rate change will put critical programs like K-12 education, higher education and social services at even greater risk than they are now.
During the past 30 years, revenue refunds only occur about 15% of the time, so we need to be clear about the potential impact propositions will have on other areas of our state budget. And once they’re gone, they’re gone forever. In the unfortunate scenario in which Colorado faces a severe recession, the revenue lost from this tax cut won’t simply be coming from TABOR surpluses, it will come from our actual state general fund. Just twenty years ago, our predecessors on this committee learned the hard way about what happens when you make permanent tax cuts without thinking about the future.
Ultimately, as a voter, you must decide whether losing this public revenue is worth it to your personal bottom line. What makes Prop 121 worse is the severe inequity of the proposed tax rate decrease. As the non-partisan Blue Book voter guide makes clear, the change will put thousands of dollars into the pockets of millionaires, while average Coloradans will only save $50 to $70. Taking the analysis a step further, these will be false savings for most families because it could mean the cost of tuition or K-12 fees increase to make up for the cuts from the state budget. Prop 121 puts funding for our schools in jeopardy, leading to cuts that hurt average Colorado families but not the wealthy.
We urge voters to reject permanent cuts to revenue that will only serve to benefit the wealthiest taxpayers while further reducing resources for our education system and other important state services. Colorado can do better, so let’s use this opportunity to invest in our greatest resource: our students.
Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, represents District 21 in the Colorado Senate, where he serves as majority leader. He previously served on the legislative Joint Budget Committee. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, represents District 31 in the Colorado Senate, where he currently serves as vice chair of the Joint Budget Committee.
