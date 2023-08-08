May I take a moment to say something I very rarely say? My regular readers may be shocked by what I’m about to say, but sometimes a columnist like myself must be brave, bold, forthright and modest.
So let me say this…
I agree with the Republicans.
Well, with some of them.
On one particular issue.
Mostly.
Recently, as per a story in Colorado Politics, the state GOP voted down a proposal that would have changed the party’s rules in a quirky way that would have made it easier for party leaders to cancel primaries under certain circumstances. It was a rather complicated plan, but the idea was to make it harder for unaffiliated voters to vote in the Republican primaries.
Most folks may well recall that not that long ago, you had to be a registered Republican to vote in the Republican primary, just as you had to be a registered Democrat to vote in Democratic primaries. Today, however, the rules have been changed. Now any registered voter can vote in whatever party’s primary the voter desires. The Republicans I agree with are those fighting to return to that earlier model. I am against non-party members being able to vote in party primaries.
We’ve seen shenanigans from both parties when there are so-called “open primaries.” A certain twice-impeached and thrice-indicted former president regularly urged his supporters to vote in Democratic primaries, in hopes of helping a weaker candidate win a nomination. Democrats have done the same thing.
To me, as a former Democratic Congressional candidate and former Dem county chair, I don’t think it is appropriate for, well, non-club members getting to vote for whomever that club wants as its leaders. I’m in the local astronomy club here in Colorado Springs, and if you want to vote in the annual election for club officers, you need to be a club member.
Of course, political parties are much larger and the issues are far more important, but I still don’t see why outsiders should be allowed to participate in “club” matters. I’d argue this is especially important for political parties, as I am suspicious of the motives of non-party members who would want to vote in the “opposite” party primary of their registration.
Though some may feel a sense of duty or some such thing and want to be part of the process, I think the far larger portion of non-party-member voters are likely to be those with mischief on their minds, hoping their voting in an “enemy” political primary might eventually help their preferred candidate win office over a weaker nominee of the opposing party.
Oh, and there is one remarkable sub-story in the CoPo report. It seems the state GOP has hired a particular lawyer to be in charge of a lawsuit aimed at preventing non-Republicans from voting in state GOP primaries. Now, as you no doubt already know, there are lots and lots of very good lawyers out there. Heck, there are just under 23,000 lawyers in Colorado, and the hard-right Republican National Lawyers Association lists just under 50 GOP lawyers in our state, presumably ready and able to get to work for GOP causes. So, whom did the state GOP select to lead their legal team in the lawsuit? They tabbed John Eastman.
Yup, the same fellow who spoke to the Jan. 6, 2021 mob and urged an election be overturned by somehow “finding” a sitting U.S. vice president can decide, all by him/herself, to reject the electoral votes of any state that strikes his or her fancy. That same fellow has confirmed he is one of the unindicted (for the moment) co-conspirators named in the most recent Trump indictment. That means, dear readers, once the special prosecutor gets done with the Trump trial, he will very likely seek indictments of those six folks whom, he argued, assisted Trump in his attempted coup. Eastman might even find himself arguing two cases simultaneously: the Colorado GOP case and his own criminal case.
But don’t worry, the head of the GOP state party committee overseeing the lawsuit expressed his full support for Eastman. Former state Sen. Kevin Lundberg stated, “I don't have any qualms about it. He’s competent and qualified and the right man for the job, I believe.”
Who knows, maybe they can get a discount on his rates if he is, say, under indictment or in jail.
Stay tuned…
Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
