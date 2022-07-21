Why would a candidate for governor want to be the first to not participate in a debate in rural Colorado?
Every election gives us choices, and to make educated decisions, there is no better way than to watch how candidates respond to the same questions. In the past, the people of Colorado have had many opportunities to compare the governor candidates through numerous debates, including those that include rural areas and rural issues.
Not this year. I can’t remember when Club 20 and the West Slope was ever shunned by a governor but then again, Gov. Polis has a well-deserved reputation of not caring about rural Colorado.
Grand Junction is the epicenter of rural commerce for the entire Western Slope, yet Polis chooses not to share his views in front of those good citizens.
Rural Colorado, including the West Slope, are the homes of this state's two largest industries — energy and agriculture. These economies are not only important to these communities but also the entire state that lives on the benefits of those who work and invest in these areas.
Perhaps the governor doesn’t want to debate outside of Denver because he knows he has alienated even the Democrats in rural areas.
It is fascinating that when our current governor wants press opportunities on farms and ranches or country businesses, he sneaks out to areas without letting anyone know except the press. In a most recent trip he alerted no county commissioners or invited them to participate or even discuss how the state could be helpful to their respective local constituents.
Instead, he took pictures to share with his Denver-centric followers with stories submitted by his staff to portray his support for rural residents — however unrealistic they may be.
We as caring Colorado voters need to be able to contrast our candidates before the election. They need to answer how they will represent not only Denver, but all of Colorado. Questions need to be asked about recent policy changes that have driven up the costs for not only agriculture, but all of Colorado. Questions also need to be asked regarding energy production and why our oil and gas industry has been shuttered by this current administration.
I am positive our friends in Grand Junction who used to rely on the oil and gas industry would like to have those questions answered, as well, but now won’t get that opportunity.
I am also positive that Heidi Ganahl would beat him to a pulp in a debate in rural Colorado. We already know how our current governor treats rural Colorado and are learning about Ms. Ganahl’s vision for all of Colorado.
Perhaps we already know what the answers would be as well as the outcome, and perhaps Gov. Polis does, as well. Why would he walk into a fire knowing he would be burned!
Jerry Sonnenberg, a Sterling Republican, represents District 1 in the Colorado Senate.
