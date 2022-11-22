Coloradans sent a strong message earlier this month when they overwhelmingly reelected Gov. Jared Polis to a second term: investing in children is a priority. Defeating his challenger by nearly 20 points, Polis will have an additional four years to lead for Colorado’s youngest children.
The governor’s track record of accomplishments clearly demonstrates his commitment to early childhood. Indeed, Polis recently announced his fiscal year 2023 budget, which includes significant investments in providing high-quality education for Colorado’s youngest learners.
A solid early education is a wise investment because it results in continued and long-term gains for kids. Experts have long touted how quality early learning can result in better academic performance, life skills and emotional regulation, as well as boost future earnings. I’ve seen the benefits of quality early learning firsthand. For nearly 40 years, I worked in the education system, serving as a special education teacher and a disabilities coordinator for Head Start.
When thinking about what we can do next to make sure Colorado’s young children have a bright future, I am grateful for what has already been accomplished. Under Polis’ leadership, he’s made free full-day kindergarten and universal preschool a reality for Coloradans. Since signing HB 19-1262 into law in 2019, the state has funded the cost of five-year-olds to attend optional full-day kindergarten. And thanks to his recent work with advocates and the legislature, next fall, every four-year-old in Colorado will qualify for a minimum 10 hours of tuition-free preschool regardless of family income.
Additionally, as part of passing universal preschool into law, Polis established the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. This cabinet-level state agency will be an invaluable asset to help current and future generations of kids thrive in Colorado. Concurrently, Governor Polis allocated $45 million in urgent COVID relief funding to keep the child care industry afloat and ensure kids are still supported while parents work.
The governor’s ability to enact smart investments in children’s earliest years has rightfully received the attention it deserves. Save the Children Action Network, a leading political voice for children, endorsed his reelection, noting he’s helped “make Colorado a better place for young kids to learn, grow and thrive.”
With Election Day now behind us, I’m excited about what the next year will bring for the state legislature and hopeful that we’ll have bipartisan agreement on improving the lives of Colorado’s young children. I encourage Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike to unite behind Governor Polis’ ambitious agenda to make sure that our children and grandchildren are afforded promising learning opportunities. Our elected officials should build on the work we’ve already accomplished to date and partner with those who made those achievements possible.
Kiki McGough, an Arvada resident, worked in education for nearly 40 years, including as a special education teacher and then as a disabilities coordinator for Head Start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.