No person who works 40 hours a week should need or even qualify for government support services. Unfortunately, that is our current reality. Of the millions of Americans who rely on the most basic services to maintain essential human needs, a vast majority were found to have full-time employment. A study done by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that “the 12 million wage-earning adults (ages 19 to 64) enrolled in Medicaid — a joint federal-state program that finances health care for low-income individuals — and the 9 million wage-earning adults in households receiving food assistance from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) shared a range of common labor characteristics. For example, approximately 70 percent of adult wage earners in both programs worked full-time hours (i.e., 35 hours or more) on a weekly basis and about one-half of them worked full-time hours annually.”
Wage stagnation has been influencing our economy for decades and can be tied back to the early 1970s. It has been a growing problem that is now affecting more social classes. For a time, wage stagnation was more associated with lower-wage positions, but now the middle class has seen its own stagnation, with those who hold a four-year college degree not seeing pay growth since the year 2000.
Wage stagnation can be attributed to the rise of automation, which has reduced jobs; globalization, which has led to cheaper goods in the market; and monopsony power — lack of competition in a labor market — which allows employers to suppress workers’ wages.
As wage stagnation continues, affecting more and more Americans, policies that influence minimum wage have been at the front of many legislative and campaign agendas, as they should be. With past policies that have led to further stagnation, many are turning to legislative solutions to course correct the fallout and increase wages to a more livable standard.
We are entering a new frontier economically in which wages are stagnant, businesses are challenged with the inability to hire workers, inflation is having a massive impact on not only individuals’ budgets but state budgets as well, and the Federal Reserve is having challenges with reining in inflation with interest rate increases because of the high and unstable fluctuation of wages. And yes, wages are beginning to rise to meet the demand of the labor shortage, but inflation is hitting those higher wages, and workers are not seeing benefits of the wage increase.
So where do we go from here? We continue to work for a livable wage for workers and continue to provide support services, including adequate availability of childcare, education and vocational training, providing individuals with the ability to afford to live.
Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations.
