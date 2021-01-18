As the parent of two students who have been in remote learning since March 2019, I am deeply concerned about whether we are going to measure student learning as we return to in-person classes. I need to know how my kids are doing. Where are they succeeding? Where do they need additional support? It is not enough to know that COVID has created challenges for my kids, and all kids in general. I need to know specifically where it has caused issues, where it has left my students today.
It is no secret that remote learning has had its hiccups and uncertainties. It’s been a challenge for everyone psychologically, emotionally, socially and financially. It just isn’t the same as learning in a classroom with a teacher. The remote learning platform has not served my kids nor the children of many parents I have talked with, including friends and family. While many, including myself, have gained an even greater appreciation for the work of our teachers and educators, it is still frustrating that schools are not showing a commitment to serve the academic needs of kids.
In conversations with family, friends and other parents, many issues are the same. Families I have spoken with do not get transparency from the district or a clear and precise plan.
As a parent fellow at Transform Education Now, I have been talking with families across the state to hear about their experiences with remote learning. One thing that comes up again and again in those conversations is that parents want to know if and how their children have fallen behind on their academic goals during COVID-related school closures. They know it has been hard, but what they don’t know is how those difficulties have impacted their kids’ overall academic progress. They’re not experts, so they need the experts to help them understand and to create an educational plan with full transparency that will serve the entire student body with a focus on bridging the gaps.
These parents across Colorado want to know how their students are doing not because they want to punish the school or their kids’ teachers, but so they can make sure they are advocating for what their kids need moving forward. Parents want to know because we love our children, and we want to ensure that they have a fair chance to achieve the skills necessary to be successful in the opportunities that will be afforded to them in life.
Think of it this way: When you have an issue with your car — some noise that doesn’t sound right or the check engine light goes off — you know something is wrong, but you’re not an expert, so you take your car into the mechanic to find out specifically what the issue is so you can get it fixed.
The same applies to our kids. We know something is off, but we’re not the educational experts, so we need help to understand what’s wrong so we can help ensure it gets fixed.
Except we’re not talking about cars. We’re talking about our children. And unlike a car, we don’t just give up eventually and replace it.
We know where we need our kids to get to, but we don’t know where they are along that journey. I, along with parents across Colorado, am worried schools won’t tell us where our kids went off route. How can we ask for directions if we don’t even know where we are?
John Johnson is a parent-fellow at Transform Education Now, a Colorado organization that seeks to transform education systems.
