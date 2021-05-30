The Democrats in control of the state government are making clear they care more about illegal immigrants than about the citizens they are supposed to represent. That includes the veterans I served alongside in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Also read: COUNTERPOINT: Undocumented add much to our economy
House Bill 21-1054, which the Democrats passed earlier this year, allows illegal immigrants to receive housing benefits. It opens the state’s coffers to the estimated 180,000 people here illegally.
Senate Bill 21-131 bans state agency employees from sharing information about people’s immigration status with ICE.
House Bill 21-1075 “replaces the term ‘illegal alien’ with ‘worker without authorization’ as it relates to public contracts for services.”
House Bill 21-1194 creates a legal defense fund for those facing deportation.
In total, 11 bills benefiting illegal immigrants either have passed or are under consideration.
Senate Bill 21-199, the subject of this point/counterpoint, crowns this trend. Where HB 21-1054 dealt only with housing benefits, SB 21-199 takes the dismantling of our sovereignty even further. In the bizarre English of our Democratic legislators, it specifies that “verification of lawful presence in the United States is not required for any purpose that lawful presence is not required by law.”
In other words — believe it or not — SB 21-199 would remove the requirement that state agencies decline to use contractors who knowingly employ illegal immigrants.
If you knew nothing else about America or Colorado and heard that our state legislators were preoccupied with giving 180,000 unlawful residents every public benefit this country offers, you might make some assumptions.
You might assume our state’s citizens, including the veterans who have sacrificed so much, already enjoy all the public benefits they need. You might assume we’d secured our borders and didn’t risk incentivizing more illegal immigration with our amnesty. You might think we were in a stable financial position and could easily shoulder the cost.
Unfortunately, the opposite is true. Veterans are neglected by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. We have a crisis on our southern border. Job growth in the last quarter was almost 75% lower than projected and inflation is on the rise.
This Memorial Day weekend, as we honor those who gave their lives for our country, many of those who did make it home are suffering. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that in 2020 veteran homelessness had increased from the year before for the first time in a decade. Veteran suicides rose 25% from 2019 to 2020.
Colorado in particular is faring badly. We saw the country’s second highest rise in unemployment from March 2020 to March 2021. A major Colorado newspaper reported last August that one-third of Coloradans were struggling to eat. We’ve been dishing out so much unemployment money that last week, in a screeching U-turn, Gov. Polis announced the state will now start paying people to return to work.
Approximately 1,044 veterans are homeless in Colorado. That’s the seventh-highest figure in the nation. Last week, Wallethub released a report ranking Colorado as the 10th-worst state for veterans overall and second worst for veterans’ health care.
Given this state of affairs, you’d think Democratic legislators would be focused on helping the citizens they represent — especially the veterans who fought to protect the form of government these legislators embody. But apparently the only way for a veteran to get help in Colorado is to pretend to be an illegal immigrant.
Our house is on fire and we’re giving water to the neighbors. As our legislature desecrates America’s sovereignty, our veterans who defended it are left to suffer.
Semper Fi.
Joshua Hosler is the former chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party and is president of Veteran Sheepdogs of America, a nonprofit that organizes and unites veterans to give them a loud and effective voice. Learn more at veteransheepdogsofamerica.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.