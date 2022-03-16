Fear and intimidation have no place in our democratic system. After all, it is the rule of law — not violence — that is the cornerstone of our democracy. As President Abraham Lincoln once famously said, “the ballot is stronger than the bullet.” However, it is that very power and the expansion of that power that has historically led to efforts to prevent some Americans from making their voices heard at the ballot box.
The freedom to vote is fundamental to a strong and healthy democracy. While Congress failed to pass legislation earlier this year to protect Americans’ right to vote, we are taking action here in Colorado with the Vote Without Fear Act. This bill aims to protect and strengthen the right to free and fair elections by banning the open carry of guns within 100 feet of polling locations and drop boxes so that every voter can freely cast a ballot without fear of violence or intimidation.
Sadly, there is an alarming uptick in the presence of guns and violence at civic events, leading to injury and death. According to a 2021 study, armed demonstrations are six times more likely to turn violent than unarmed demonstrations. Yet, even when armed demonstrations don’t end in violence, another recent study found that the mere presence of guns stifle public participation in civic demonstrations and events.
The same is true of guns at polling places. Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the former president called for an “army” of poll watchers to monitor the polls for him. This dangerous rhetoric was not a novel idea. Cases of voter intimidation are not only part of our history, there are documented cases of armed demonstrations at the polls in 2016 and 2018, and who could forget the images of an angry mob holding assault rifles outside an Arizona County Clerk’s Office after the 2020 election.
In Littleton, a man carrying a gun filmed voters as they dropped off their ballots at a drop box in 2020. During Colorado Common Cause’s Just Vote! Colorado Election Protection program, voters reported that they thought someone might be carrying a firearm in or around polling or drop box locations. We were unable to provide them with a definitive answer as to whether that activity was illegal or not.
There is no room for ambiguity when it comes to protecting every Coloradan’s right to vote without fear, intimidation, or violence of any kind. None of us should have to encounter an armed individual to cast a ballot. After all, Colorado’s Constitution says, “all Elections shall be free and open; and no power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage.”
The Vote Without Fear Act builds upon our state’s long track record of pro-voter legislation that improves access to the ballot for every Coloradan — Democrat, Republican, and independent. Eleven other states, including Texas, Florida and Georgia, and Washington D.C. already have laws that limit or prohibit guns at voting locations and Colorado should follow their lead. We urge state leaders to swiftly pass this legislation so our elections remain free and fair for all.
The increased violent activity and rhetoric during recent elections is proof we must not wait for the next violent demonstration or tragedy. We must take preventative measures to ensure Coloradans’ safety at the polls. We are fortunate to have state leaders like Secretary of State Jena Griswold who recognized the need for this policy to protect Colorado’s voters and made it a part of her 2022 legislative priorities. We applaud her work and the work of our Senate sponsors, Sen. Rhonda Fields and Sen. Jaquez Lewis, in working to make this policy a reality.
Let’s ensure Colorado remains the best place in the country to cast a vote. State legislators must pass the Vote Without Fear Act and ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their constitutional power at the ballot box without fear of threat or intimidation.
Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, represents District 7 in the Colorado House. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, represents District 37 in the Colorado House. Cameron Hill is associate director of Colorado Common Cause.
