Kudos to Colorado Politics columnist Paula Noonan for her valiant efforts to defend the indefensible — the members of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education. In her column of Sept. 1 (“NOONAN | Slings at Denver Public Schools shameful”), she sarcastically “thanked” me for my “enlightened, unbiased commentary” in another published piece I authored last month calling out Denver’s school board for its actions, or more pointedly, inactions, as “disgraceful” and “disgusting.”
My main message, conveniently unaddressed by Noonan, was that CMAS scores recently released by the Colorado Department of Education revealed that 15% of black and brown students in DPS cannot read, write, add and subtract at grade level — yes, incredibly and inexcusably, five out of six are NOT proficient. Given those disastrous results, that human tragedy, one might assume that Denver’s board, at its retreat last month, would focus its attention on addressing its own academic failures. But one would be wrong. It did not even acknowledge them. Rather, as reported in local news accounts, they spent all their time fighting among themselves, about themselves, arguing with each other about who is the most racist. Their focus was on their self-described “black, brown divide,” not on the actual educated/non-educated divide.
Noonan set up her own straw man when she wrote, “it is not uncommon for some charter school supporters to unleash vitriol on public school boards and public school educators because many teachers are union members and school board members are supported by either the Colorado Education Association or the American Federation of Teachers.” If she is accusing me of being biased because of my efforts to empower parents with school choice, including charters, my plea is guilty. If she thinks my efforts to hold school board members accountable for their failure to educate all students is bias on my part, then I plead guilty again. And if calling out the unions for their unconscionably destructive priorities, focusing on negotiating collective-bargaining agreements rather than being accountable for improved student learning is a bias of mine, then count me in as a proud, three-time offender.
It is quite telling that Noonan spent the overwhelming portion of her column explaining, and trying to justify, the Denver school board’s processes and policies, but not one word — not a single syllable from her — about the damage their failure to educate is doing to the kids, their families and to the community. Spare me, and spare DPS parents, taxpayers and potential employers any explanation of the reasons for the board’s disagreements with themselves, about themselves. They are petulant, narcissistic and self-indulgent, not fit to be responsible for the futures of 90,000 youngsters whose lives they are shortchanging.
While Noonan chose to attack me as the messenger, she understandably chose to ignore the message. When seven out of 10 of all DPS students are not proficient, the time has come to demand better results or, if they are not forthcoming immediately, to give parents their money back so they can buy the education they think is best for their children. Noonan’s solution? Give DPS more time, more money, and then sit back and rely on the board’s and administration’s “new plan” to do its “magic.” When have you heard that before?
How about results, not rhetoric? How about consequences? How about a call to arms? How about a sense of urgency?
Very predictably, Noonan ended with platitudes about the importance of public education to our republic. I could not agree more, but only if it is quality education. Implicit throughout her commentary was that my support of charters somehow suggests a lack of support for public schools. Far from it. First, charters are public schools. Second, my son is a middle-school teacher in an Adams County public school, which could not make his late mother Joyce and I more proud. And lastly, more than 22 years ago, Joyce joined me in creating Parents Challenge, a privately funded program in Colorado Springs that has empowered low-income parents of more than 3,000 kids with the informational, mentoring and financial resources — with education freedom — to choose whatever type of school they think is best for their children. Parents choose from a full menu of educational options, including public schools. It’s the only private program in the country that supports parents who choose public schools and/or private schools and/or home schooling.
So we do more than talk — we walk! And we will continue to walk with and for parents, doing all we can to empower them to take control of their children’s education.
Steve Schuck is a longtime Colorado Springs businessman and co-founder of Parents Challenge, a privately funded program that empowers low-income families with educational choices. Schuck is chairman of the board of Schuck Chapman Companies.
