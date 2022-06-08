As the 2022 legislative session has now come to a close, I am reminded of the great gift I have been given by you, my constituents, to represent you and your interests at the state capitol as well as serve as the minority leader of the Colorado House Republicans.
The last 120 days have been nothing short of a roller coaster. We spent late nights and early mornings debating the very issues that matter most to Loveland and people across this state. Though there were many different topics, we fought for a common theme — our Commitment to Colorado.
Last summer I was joined by my Republican colleagues in both the Colorado House and Senate in rolling out our Commitment to Colorado — a legislative package focused on the three issues our constituents have told us are top-of-mind: affordability, public safety and educational choice.
These are the big three across the state. Despite our best efforts, costs in Colorado are continuing to rise, crime is skyrocketing across the board, and children in Colorado are struggling to read and do math at grade level.
Even though we heard much of the same language from our colleagues, the results were not the same. The party in control of this state passed bill after bill that expanded the scope of government and spent more state dollars than ever before. Government is meant to protect us; and in order to do that, our government needs to stay small. This year Colorado state government grew like it had been given steroids.
While we fought against a lot of that expansion we put our ideas on the table, which included ways to help the people of Colorado improve their lives without the burden of regulation complicating or becoming an overactive part of folks’ daily lives.
I was proud to sponsor bills that would have made positive changes for our state. Unfortunately, not all of those changes were accepted and passed.
Families have been struggling with the increasing costs of food, gas and other necessities. My bill, HB22-1062, Expand Sales and Use Tax Exemption for Food, would have expanded the current tax exemption to include food that has already been prepared. This would have saved people money when they picked up prepared food during their busy days.
I have always supported an all-of-the-above energy approach in Colorado. Though some have desired to push the state to use only 100% renewable resources, I understand that this goal is lofty and that other clean energy sources can help power the state without taking away the resources that people need. SB22-073, Alternative Energy Sources, would have expanded the use of pump-hydro systems and required Colorado to conduct a feasibility study regarding the use of small nuclear reactors to be used as a source of carbon-free energy. Nuclear energy is a clean option that should be explored by Colorado, especially during an energy crisis. Unfortunately, that bill didn’t even make it out of committee, killed on a party-line vote.
During debate about our state budget, I was able to pass an amendment that would have given our state troopers the raise they deserve, ending years of them being shortchanged. Unfortunately, that amendment, despite being passed in the House and the Senate, was removed by the Joint Budget Committee. We should have done everything we could have to give state troopers our support, especially at a time of record-high inflation and rampant crime.
Though not every great Republican bill passed, I did have some successes that were signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis.
We celebrated Sportsmen’s Day at the Capitol with the signing of my bill, HB22-1168, Public School Hunter Education Seventh Grade Course. This bill brings hunters' education back to seventh grade classrooms giving students the opportunity to learn about the ethics of hunting, conserving wildlife and provides vital gun safety instructions to children so that they know how to use a firearm in a safe and responsible manner. The introduction to hunting and the world of outdoor recreation should be part of every Colorado school’s curriculum. This will give schools the structure to offer that course.
One thing became very clear this legislative session: Experience and leadership matter. I led the House Republican Caucus in fighting for you. We did not stop fighting for lower taxes, a more affordable Colorado, meaningful steps to address public safety, for your children’s education, and your ability to make decisions about what is best for your family.
I am so incredibly honored that I have the opportunity to serve our wonderful community. This is a re-election year and I would be doubly honored to have your support in the upcoming June primary. With the issues facing our state, inflation, crime and helping parents chart the course for their children’s future, the need for experience and proven leadership is more important than ever.
Minority Leader Hugh McKean (R-Loveland) represents the 51st District in the Colorado House of Representatives.
