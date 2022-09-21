Having recently completed a deep dive into education data in Colorado — analyzing trends in revenue, expenditures, staffing, enrollment and academic performance — I can validate with numbers what most people already feel in their gut: all is not well in our schools.
There are some puzzling aspects to how taxpayer dollars are collected and spent, especially considering the persistently low student achievement that results.
I commend the entire "Dollars and Data" report from the Common Sense Institute to Denver Gazette readers, but will highlight a few points that stood out for me as I examined current conditions.
The most jarring finding is centered on the administrative bloat in Colorado’s public school districts. The share of total spending allocated to instruction, which primarily covers teacher salaries, has decreased on average across the state during the last decade, from 45.4% to 39.1%.
In simple terms, that means fewer of your dollars are going to pay the people who spend five days a week teaching your children.
Where is that money going instead? Looking back at the past 20 years, it’s evident that the lion’s share of that money is landing about as far from the classroom as possible. Between 2000 and 2022, the number of central office administrators increased by a whopping 132%.
Across that same period, the number of school principals went up by 73%. And teachers? They increased by just 36%.
One might assume that the increase in administrators occurred at least in part to cope with student population growth. But during that same period, Colorado public school student population increased by just 25%.
A look at how districts allocate their resources is revealing. For example, throughout the last 14 years, the state’s funding per student has increased by 47%. Meanwhile, the average teacher salary has grown by 27%. Even as funding received by school districts continues to increase, there is not an equivalent rise in teacher pay, which hurts schools’ ability to recruit and retain teachers.
Something has gone seriously awry here, and it would behoove us all to get to the bottom of it. We found through our research that teacher turnover is higher in places where the pay is lower.
Though that is hardly surprising, it does make a compelling argument for trimming the administrative fat and redirecting some of those resources to teacher pay, especially in those regions of the state where it is lowest — the eastern plains and southwest Colorado.
It would be reassuring if adding to the heft of central offices correlated with a more intelligent, efficacious approach to educating students. But student achievement during the past decade does not demonstrate that we’re getting much bang for all those bucks. And that’s the second big point that jumped out at me.
By now, most of us know that reading proficiently by the end of third grade is a leading indicator of future school success and, by extension, the ability to earn a sustainable living. In Colorado, however, just 41% of third graders are reading at grade level.
This bodes ill for the futures of 60% of the state’s young students. Research shows that students not reading proficiently by the end of third grade face major obstacles to ever catching up. Math scores are similarly bleak, with just 39% of third graders performing at grade-level proficiency.
It will become increasingly difficult to justify raising per-pupil state spending and local property taxes to fund a dysfunctional and failing system, unless we can turn this around fast. Unfortunately, there are few glimmers of hope on the horizon.
This leads to a third point from the report that is worthy of attention. Thanks to the largesse of the federal government in providing states and school districts with pandemic relief funds, the state’s education system has weathered the storm with funding levels in decent shape.
Colorado has received $2.5 billion in COVID relief funds targeted to public education. This should help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss, but those funds must be spent down by the end of 2024. I hope the funds were deployed prudently and not used to create long-term financial commitments. If not, districts will be in for a shock when the funding runs dry and they face self-inflicted, completely avoidable deficits.
In two years, some will inevitably decry the end of this extraordinary supplemental federal funding as a draconian budget cut. But, no, it will simply be the well-advertised expiration of temporary funding.
By then, if education leaders use this valuable data to drive better decision-making, Colorado’s schools can and should be well into a course correction and seeing student achievement and teacher pay heading upward.
Jason Gaulden is a Denver-based partner at Oak Rose Group, a strategy consulting ﬁrm specializing in education, workforce development and economic mobility. He also serves as education fellow at Common Sense Institute, which conducts research on policies, initiatives and proposed laws in Colorado. Gaulden holds a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
