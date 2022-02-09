Over the past two years, we've once again been awed at the resilience and strength of the people of Colorado. Coloradans have dealt with fires, floods, storms, drought, a changing economy and a global pandemic that has drastically changed everyone's lives.
During the pandemic, Coloradans watched as their finances were drained by the pandemic. For some that meant losing jobs; for others, depleted savings accounts; for some small businesses, it meant closing the doors. Add to that the rising rate of inflation, which is currently at a nearly 40-year high, and the people of Colorado are concerned and stretched thin.
We recently introduced House Bill 22-1129, the “General Fund Surplus Rebates to Taxpayers Act,” to provide a bit of relief to Coloradans and return some of their taxpayer money to them. According to the Colorado Legislative Council, by the end of fiscal year 2021-2022, the General Fund will have $1.65 billion, which creates a surplus of $1.85 billion Yes, that’s billions.
In 2021 the federal government passed The American Rescue Plan Act to ease the financial burden faced by both states and Americans across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding was beneficial to the state; but now, while the state is sufficiently funded, many Coloradans are still facing financial hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cost of living in the state. I believe the surplus money the state of Colorado currently holds will be more useful to Coloradans in their pockets, rather than in the state’s coffers.
In 1992, the people of Colorado approved the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (or TABOR) by referendum, which requires the state of Colorado to return a budget surplus to the taxpayers. The people of Colorado made it clear that they want the state to return surplus funds to them, keeping the state government only as large as is absolutely necessary.
This legislation was written with TABOR in mind. If the state is legally required to return surplus funds to taxpayers, this requirement should not be waived merely because of the pandemic — especially not when the state’s reserves are sufficiently funded.
This legislative session, Colorado Republicans rolled out their “Commitment to Colorado.” This commitment focuses on the top three priorities — making Colorado more affordable, prioritizing public safety, and expanding educational choice. These are the issues that Coloradans are concerned about. These are the issues lawmakers in the State Capitol should be addressing — and this is what this bill would do. It would put money back in your pocket.
Rod Pelton, a Republican from Cheyenne Wells, represents District 65 in the Colorado state House, where he serves as minority whip. Jerry Sonnenberg, a Republican from Sterling, represents District 1 in the Colorado state Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.