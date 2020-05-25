Psychology uses the term “déformation professionnelle” to describe one’s tendency to approach life from the point of view of one's own specialization rather than from a broader perspective. Abraham Maslow portrayed the concept in human terms with, "I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.”
The eternal struggle of liberty was well documented in 1776 when Thomas Jefferson and the boys listed their grievances of living under King George’s hammer of centralized government control. Their solution was to form a decentralized civilization where the authority of government is vested in the individual. The power of government, therefore, only existed as permitted by a majority representation of the community.
As we have observed over the past 244 years of experience as a nation, the tension between these two general worldviews is never settled. Respect for individual liberties is entrusted to the Republicans while the force of collectivism is advanced by the Democrat Party. The conflict is marked over time by societal crusades that attempt to return the United States to the dispiriting comfort of a monarchy.
The most recent crusade (prior to 2020) was climate change. Democrats have promoted fear of this ecological disaster toward the goal of centralizing government control and accelerating the transfer of wealth from the liberty producers to the dependency voters. The panic has been working well for them but another psychology term has come into play, “cognitive dissonance.”
American social psychologist Leon Festinger theorized that when there is an inconsistency between attitudes or behaviors (dissonance), something must change to eliminate that dissonance. In the case of climate change theory, it was truth that gave way to politics. The original apocalyptic predictions were based on a model and when the actual data did not unfold to match the model, the data was deliberately altered. The famous discovery of this falsification of NASA weather history was revealed by respected data computation expert Professor Dr. Friedrich Karl Ewert.
The shame of such falsification is that both sides of the political spectrum can readily agree to treating the environment with due respect. But because the crusade is primarily political over scientific, expedience demands a panic narrative that compromises the truth and gives rise to a healthy social skepticism from the right.
Fast forward to the present day COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a cooperative and patriotic response from everyone has unfortunately devolved into the latest political crusade from the Democrats. The original stated goal of the series of emergency orders was to “flatten the curve” — that is, to practice social distancing in order to prevent overwhelming our hospitals. As can be observed by everyone, hospitals throughout the state are extremely underutilized. The mission is accomplished.
Asserting the draconian emergency order appears to be a fulfilling exercise for the governor and the health agencies. So while all indications are that citizens behaving in their own self-interest is keeping the virus in check, ending the order does not satisfy the visceral cravings of a statist. So to justify extending the Emergency Order Crusade beyond the flattened curve, hundreds of death certificates were falsified by the state health department. Over the objections of physicians and coroners, the cause of death section was brazenly modified from heart failure, cancer and alcohol poisoning to COVID-19. And suspiciously, the stats on deaths from pneumonia and influenza have dropped precipitously.
In the case of COVID-19 theory, it was truth that gave way to politics. The original apocalyptic predictions were based on a model and when the actual data did not unfold to match the model, the data was deliberately changed.
The shame of such falsification is that both sides of the political spectrum can readily agree to treating the COVID-19 virus with due respect. But because the crusade is primarily political over scientific, expedience demands a panic narrative that compromises the truth and gives rise to a healthy social skepticism from the right.
Remember this pattern of behavior. The asteroid Bennu threatens to collide with Earth in a few decades and the Democrats will undoubtedly respond by proposing a more dominant government role and redistribution of wealth.
Mark Baisley, a Republican from Roxborough Park, represents House District 39 in the Colorado state House. He is a former senior systems engineer with NASA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.