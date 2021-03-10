At Clínica Tepeyac, we are guided by the principle that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of race, age, gender and disability. Nearly a year into the pandemic, COVID-19 has highlighted the inequities that have plagued our health care system for decades, as evidenced by the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color. Further, the pandemic has emphasized the critical role trust in government plays in a successful local response to a global health emergency.
I’ve found that trust between patients and our clinic is integral to providing quality health care and our clinic’s success. Unfortunately, during the span of my career, but especially in the past four years, I’ve seen trust in government plummet among immigrants, specifically those who are undocumented or living with undocumented family members. This lack of trust stems in part from years of trauma endured under the Trump administration and has led many in our communities to not seek care or resources they need to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.
When fear stops people from accessing needed services, our entire community is less healthy and less safe. That is why at our clinic we prioritize establishing trust through relationship building and by reassuring our clients that their information is protected by HIPAA at the highest standard for data protection and that we do not share their personal information for any purpose without their consent. HIPAA can serve as a positive example for the data protection standards necessary to build community trust and ensure people never hesitate to access any resources or services they need during this time.
Our immigrant community in Colorado deserves to have the certainty that regardless of the service or benefit they are accessing through our state and local governments, their data will not be weaponized against them for immigration enforcement. When the most vulnerable in our community are scared to share their information to receive needed services it drives them deeper into the shadows, hurting everyone in our community. As we have seen through the lethal COVID-19 pandemic, trust in government is essential to keeping our communities safe, no matter an individual’s immigration status. It’s crucial for the recovery of our state that this trust is restored so that the immigrant community feels confident accessing much-needed resources, such as health care, contract tracing, and the vaccine.
Just as our clinic has built trust with the immigrant community through relationships and communication, it’s time for our legislators and other government officials to do the same. That is why Senate Bill 131, sponsored by state Sen. Julie Gonzales (D-Denver) and Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D-Denver) to protect the private information Coloradans have shared with state agencies, is crucial. While a May 2020 memo issued by Gov. Polis implemented certain data privacy safeguards for the immigrant community, these must be enhanced and solidified in statute.
We must face this public health crisis together. This bill would help ensure that by restoring the immigrant community’s trust in government, we are subsequently improving the health and safety of the entire state. Connected, equitable, and safe communities are healthy communities. I am committed to working toward this each and every day, and look forward to our elected officials implementing legislation that would do the same.
Ana Lara-Roca, MA, LPC, ACS, is the behavioral health and wellness director at Tepeyac Community Health Center. She works with individuals of all ages and families of diverse backgrounds, exploring the socio-cultural and systemic influences affecting each person and, in particular, Spanish-speaking individuals and families.
