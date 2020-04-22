Over the last month and a half, the coronavirus outbreak has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives. From recommended social distancing, to the closures of restaurants and businesses and stay-at-home orders, many of us have never experienced such a shutdown. We’ve all been impacted in some way.
Schools in Colorado began to close to stop the spread of COVID-19 in mid-March, and most have announced that in-person learning will not return for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. The decision to close schools, although applauded, puts education support professionals (ESPs) such as food service workers, bus drivers and custodians at financial risk.
While school districts across the state currently continue to pay ESPs, the uncertainty grows as school closures stretch into the summer. We implore school districts to not move away from that commitment. ESPs already struggle to earn a living wage. Eliminating our positions would thrust thousands into economic crisis.
The Colorado Education Association has called on Gov. Polis to mandate that school districts continue paying educators and support staff for the entire school year, something the governor has strongly encouraged.
ESPs are on the front lines, making sure students have access to free meals and Wi-Fi during this period of distance learning. We need to know that our pay and benefits will continue through this pandemic. We need to be able to support our families and not further stress an already overwhelmed unemployment system.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the largest economic relief package in U.S. history, will allocate $2.2 trillion to support individuals and businesses affected by the pandemic and resulting economic downturn.
Colorado’s anticipated portion of the CARES Act is $3 billion, with an estimated $121-$134 million earmarked for K-12 education spending. This money can be used for a variety of purposes, including helping school districts to continue paying employees. School districts also maintain robust reserve funds, and those reserves should be leveraged to ensure that ESPs are paid during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re calling on local school districts and superintendents to deliver on Gov. Polis’ recommendation that all educators and education support professionals be paid through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year and beyond. Layoffs, even after the academic school year concludes, would be devastating to the ESPs that have served on the front lines distributing food, disinfecting buildings and supporting distance learning during the pandemic.
Now is not the time to cut education. Public education in our state has long carried the burden of budget shortfalls. Education support professionals, now more than ever, need the support of our governor, legislature, school boards and superintendents to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our families.
We’re in this together.
Monte Hollander is a bus driver for Jeffco Public Schools.
