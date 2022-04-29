As Colorado’s rivers face the pressures of climate change and growing populations, we need innovative water solutions now. The cheapest, fastest, and most reliable way to secure our water supplies and protect the health of rivers and lakes is by implementing common-sense water conservation measures that we know work. Legislators have the opportunity to take a big step in the right direction now by passing HB22-1151, which will create a statewide program to help Coloradans replace their thirsty turf grass.
Semi-arid and arid cities are growing rapidly, often in river basins where water is already over allocated. Previous strategies to increase water supply through trans-basin imports have become infeasible and cost prohibitive, so communities have turned to strategies that reduce demand for water such as efficiency and conservation in municipal outdoor use.
Nearly 50% of water used within urban areas in Colorado irrigates non-native turf grass. There are important and appropriate places and uses for irrigated turf, for example in local parks and sports fields. However, much turf could be replaced by other water-efficient landscapes, leading to significant water savings.
In a recent study conducted at Colorado State University, we determined that excess lawn irrigation is contributing to increased flows in urban streams, due to over-watering of turf or when sidewalks or driveways receive water from mis-aimed sprinklers. We found that an average of 80% of flow in urban streams was from tap water, and turf irrigation was a large source of water in these streams.
The turf replacement bill working its way through the Colorado General Assembly this year will help drive voluntary changes that will lead to increased water conservation, drought resilience and smarter water use overall in our state by providing incentives for replacing irrigated turf grass with water-efficient landscaping.
Turf-replacement programs exist today in some parts of the state, including Fort Collins, Greeley and Aurora, but the rebate incentives offered locally are limited. The funding that a homeowner currently could receive is often not sufficient to cover the costs of a turf-replacement project, so the amount of turf replaced by these programs has been small so far. Not only that, but 75% of Coloradans, including Denver residents, don’t have access to local turf-replacement programs and funding.
Promoting the efficient use of Colorado’s water resources by decreasing areas of irrigated turf can take pressure off rivers and agriculture for new municipal supplies and increase community resiliency to drought and climate change.
Coloradans want this type of program. As of 2022, the annual budget for the 19 turf-replacement programs in the state was approximately $1.3 million. These programs serve only a quarter of Coloradans, and existing programs run out of money each year. It is clear there is more demand for turf-replacement funding in Colorado than is currently available.
House Bill 22-1151 would direct the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) to develop a voluntary statewide program to replace turf grass. The legislation also provides funding to make a turf-replacement project an economically viable, and environmentally sustainable, choice for property owners.
Taking action to reduce water use and improve water security in Colorado cannot come soon enough. The entire state is currently facing some form of drought. The Colorado River, which originates in our Rocky Mountains, was recently declared the most endangered river in the nation. Further, our state is expected to face yet another year of low river flows and critically low water levels in key reservoirs.
As a headwaters state, it is our responsibility to be good stewards of Colorado’s limited water supplies. And with Utah recently creating the first statewide turf-replacement program in the country with a dedicated $5 million in funding, Colorado must not fall behind its neighbors when it comes to conserving water.
Our elected leaders must pass this legislation to create a fully-funded statewide turf-replacement program. With our state getting warmer and drier, we can’t wait to prioritize water conservation.
Aditi Bhaskar, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Colorado State University. Bhaskar specializes in changes to water resources that accompany urban development, with a focus on interactions between streams, groundwater, stormwater and urban irrigation.
