I just recently finished my DIY solar panel installation. In reviewing the costs, it was striking to me that a full 22% of the tab went to upgrade my circuit breaker panel and meter box.
If you've done any sort of construction around your house lately, you've probably run into the same. Building a new home or updating a current one requires reckoning with updates to building codes. Some will make sense and some won't. In 1977 there was apparently no requirement for a breaker that could shut off your whole house. Now there is, and I'm safer for it. Conversely, I had to pay for a whole house surge protector, a device of dubious value to me since every vulnerable item was already protected. That's how codes work though. You don't get to pick and choose.
Due to a recent bill, Colorado will soon have a statewide energy code (prescribing things like how much insulation to install, what kind of windows to install, what kind of appliances and, potentially, whether or not you have solar panels on your roof or a plug for an electric car). Following what has become a pattern, the decision will be made by the Colorado Energy Code Board, a group of 20 people picked by political appointees.
I get it. Conduit chases or inches of foam aren't exactly thrilling topics. But recent experience by residents of Superior who lost their homes to the Marshall Fire should give us reason to pay careful attention. Seemingly minor changes in energy codes can equate to hundreds of dollars in home prices, and this board is not debating minor changes. As was the case in Superior, the proposed changes are major revisions with commensurate costs.
Just like with electric vehicles, I think the best way to summarize the proposed changes (more insulation, insulated windows, 98% efficient appliances and the like) is to say that they will cost more to buy but less to run. There are many estimates available, but the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's (PNNL's) report seems to be a commonly-cited source. By their numbers, building a home like my current one in Logan County (up to the 2021 energy code) would cost about $3,400 extra, take five years before I got to positive cash flow on my investment, and take about 17.5 years to fully pay for itself. Note that this does not include any of the things like Superior included in its code; appendices to the regular energy code that require solar (or the purchase of a "solar indulgence" from your local solar garden); electrical vehicle charging stations and the like.
Is that worth it? Opinions vary because situations vary. A young couple starting out who are going to live in their house five years before buying bigger probably think it's not. An older, more established couple, buying what they think is their last home, and who greatly value a carbon-free lifestyle, might decide they prefer to go all-in. The problem from above remains, however: you don't get to pick and choose when it comes to codes. You don't even get to see your county commissioner in the grocery store, buttonhole him or her and tell them how you feel. You get to do what the unelected board decides.
If that rankles you as it does me, there are a couple things you can do. One, go to the link for the Colorado Energy Code Board above and sign up for updates on their meetings. When you get the chance (as of my last check the board had yet to fully flesh out details for how public comment will work), speak up. You needn't be an expert on codes, and it is your right. We need to have more middle-of-the-road voices be heard in this state instead of the conversation being dominated by the kinds of appointees and activists that have run this state for the last four years.
My second piece of advice is to act locally. Go and speak to your county commissioner and ask what can be done to regain some measure of local control. I am working on this myself in Logan County (an effort that could be copied easily by others) and will post to my Facebook page as I have updates if you want an idea.
Whether or not we agree completely on what kinds of insulation and equipment a house should be required to have, I would much rather have the code reflect what everyday people in this state value. I'd much rather it be as local as possible. I do not at all want the kind of nasty surprise the homeowners in the Marshall Fire got. Please join the conversation.
Cory Gaines is a physics instructor at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. He runs the Colorado Accountability Project on Facebook and lives for what Richard P. Feynman called “the pleasure of finding things out.”
