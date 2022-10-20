Coloradans! We’ve had lots of arguments regarding charter schools vs. public schools. Charters have done well. They represent about 15% of public school students these days. But now we’re at a difficult tipping point and it’s past time to think about where we’re headed.
According to the Colorado League of Charter Schools, there were 265 charters serving 134,000 students in 2021-2022 out of a total of 891,000. Ballotpedia states that on average the districts spent $11,602 per student at 1,867 schools in 178 districts in 2020.
Many metro school districts have seen their enrollments decline. This contrasts with earlier decades when enrollment generally went up. According to the state demographer, areas with declining student enrollment, such as in Jefferson County, Denver, Adams County, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, lose students because of low birth rates and older residents aging in the homes where they raised their kids. Younger adults face rising housing costs. Student loans cut into their income while the results of COVID include, first, recession and now inflation. Somehow the word got out that having kids can be expensive. That message is having an impact on birth rates.
The charter vs. neighborhood/comprehensive public school argument now is not just about education and politics. It’s about the mathematics of our commitment to education for all students promised by the Colorado constitution.
How so? Charters are pressing forward with their requests to add schools in districts. This effort pinches school districts with infrastructure in place supporting neighborhoods and their communities. Denver is an example. The district faces the possible closing of neighborhood schools. Last June, three charters wanted into Denver. The board declined, one charter appealed to the state, and now the district has authorized 5280 Freedom School to open if it can put 52 kids in seats by the beginning of the 2023 school year.
Fifty-two students may not seem like an overwhelming number, but when a charter school locates near other public schools with declining enrollment, losing 52 students can have a negative consequence on whether non-charter public schools remain open in neighborhoods. Each closed school represents a lost choice for parents.
Enter Educate Denver, a new club of elite Denverites such as former Mayors Federico Pena and Wellington Webb and former DPS school board members Mary Seawell, Rosemary Rodriguez, Barbara O’Brien, Nate Easley and Elaine Berman. If you see a word theme here, it’s “former.” These no-longer-in-office people have joined up with state Sen. James Coleman, co-chair, to accomplish what they were unable to do when in office, which is chew up DPS bite by bite and transform it through the miraculous workings of the charter school industry. Their first bites at the apple failed. Now they’re back.
Coleman led the fight in the 2022 Colorado General Assembly regarding legislation to protect Mary Seawell’s mismanaged “innovation schools” from oversight by the Denver Public School Board. He “won” by the skin of his teeth, by one vote in the state House of Representatives after his bill was significantly amended. Realizing that the charter push in Denver has reached some limits, Educate Denver will muster its politically connected crew to punish DPS board members who don’t hew to its pro-charter mission as some current board members try to preserve neighborhood schools and their communities.
The mandate for preservation is clear. After years of clamor, Mary Seawell’s DPS board vote to close Manual High School and replace it with charters was finally reversed. DPS gave the boot to the unsatisfactory charters housed in Manual’s buildings and rebooted the comprehensive high school that community residents and alumni love.
Adams 14 School District is another target for these elite citizens. David Singer, executive director of University Prep in Denver and a board member of the Colorado League of Charter Schools along with Mary Seawell and Rosemary Rodriguez of Educate Denver, wants to spread his wings into the re-accredited school district. The district and UPrep worked on a contract which the Adams 14 board ultimately rejected.
Given Singer’s connections to Denver’s elitist charter school leaders, perhaps it’s not surprising that Adams 14 would have second thoughts about his University Prep programs. UPrep’s mission is to prepare students for college from kindergarten through fifth grade. The schools use core knowledge curricula that closely correlate to the CMAS exams built by British-owned company Pearson Inc.
UPrep’s two schools differ somewhat in their demographics. The Arapahoe Street school is at about 10% English-language learners and Steele Street school is at 45%, close to Adams 14. But there’s a large-scale difference with Steele’s enrollment at about 160 ELL students and Adams 14 at about 2,700 students. Steele has 10% percent special-ed students. Adams 14 is at 14%. These numbers represent some of the math problems, as well as education and political issues, that arise when charters want to become part of the public school family in a district.
If a school district is one big family of students and parents with all kinds of needs competing for resources, and a charter enters the family and wants to care for only those kids whose parents want their children to have a college preparatory education, it’s not hard to imagine the consequences when the district’s accreditation depends on achievement metrics. This is a zero-sum game in which the charters can claim academic success whether or not they deserve it, and districts are left to struggle with the state Board of Education’s misguided performance rating system.
The charter vs. neighborhood school conflicts will only become harder to resolve as declining enrollment pressures districts to close neighborhood schools while charters remain untouched.
Now is the time for voters to find out from their state House and Senate candidates how they will address these fateful education, political and mathematical problems.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
