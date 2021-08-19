So the Air Pollution control staff at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says our air quality is getting better. Just because you smell better than a dead fish doesn’t mean you smell good.
In the second week of August, during a tour of western Colorado from Denver to Steamboat to Carbondale to Gypsum to Denver, the air in the state was terrible. Steamboat’s ski resort was a smudge through hazy air when viewed from the Yampa River valley. One morning, it was possible to look directly at the orange sun, no filter, because smoke blocked its brightness. A kayak adventure on a reservoir northwest of Steamboat was a treat of low hanging smog, just what tourists look forward to when they seek a mountain holiday.
The road from Steamboat to Hayden should have shone with blue skies and long vistas. Not so much. Hayden, site of two coal firing plants, was obscured by icky skies. The state needs the power plants’ electricity production to meet air conditioning needs of Front Range folk sweltering in mid to high 90s heat. There was plenty of coal piled up outside to fire the generators. Ironies abound.
Meeker was shrouded in a spooky dimness in the late morning, as was Rifle. The Colorado River had a decent flow, perhaps left from the torrents that shut I-70 down between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs. The traffic wasn’t bad between Steamboat and Rifle, the go-around to the I-70 problem. Lots of Coloradans must have stayed home rather than add four hours to their cross-country trips. Truckers are using I-80 in Wyoming to go west and east.
On to Carbondale, a booming little resort town between Aspen and Glenwood Springs. Real estate there, reasonable about a decade ago, now has soaring prices. The Roaring Fork School District has subsidized housing for its 560 or so employees, some of whom live in an apartment community next to school administration headquarters. Teachers definitely can’t afford to buy houses in Carbondale or much of Garfield County on their salaries. Neither can the parents of about 50 percent of the 5,600+ kids in the district who are mostly Latino/a immigrants. To buy means moving to Marble, the next Colorado resort boom town?
The River Valley Ranch Golf Course in Carbondale is surrounded by some nice digs. Homes are mostly custom, but there are duplexes and townhouses too. Nothing costs less than the high hundred thousands. One second-home selling point is the double peak view of Mt. Sopris, a massive 13,000 foot mountain in the Elk Mountain range in the White River National Forest. Unfortunately, there have been no twin peak views from July to mid August. The mountain appeared as a huge, greyish mound. Too bad because the golf course is a wonderful treat with lush fairways, smooth greens, and the lively Crystal River running through it.
Cottonwood Pass, the one from Carbondale to Gypsum, can’t carry the traffic from the I-70 mudslides, but lots of cars, SUVs, and pickups are using it anyway. The Colorado National Guard was posted at strategic spots to protect against narrow road crashes. The men and women in the military stood with stop and slow signs to make sure no one died out there. Other troops sat under umbrellas in the sweltering heat. They clearly had to rotate shifts to prevent hyperthermia.
Since I-70 between Gypsum and Glenwood will be in a state of ongoing threat from rain, flood, rocks, and mud, the state may have to widen Cottonwood and do some for-real paving. A white line to separate east-west lanes could make the road more passable. It’s an easier drive than Independence Pass, but the ranchers who live out there, remote, probably don’t relish the city drivers touring through.
Back in Denver, ozone levels, now more than smoke, affect the bad air. Highway signs tell drivers to stay home and when to mow lawns. Has anyone thought about asking oil and gas drillers to turn off their motors?
The CDPHE Air Pollution Control staff apparently doesn’t have to count the small particulates from the climate crisis wildfires burning across western states in its bad air numbers. Do our eyes and lungs know that?
