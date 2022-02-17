Once again, the education rift among legislators on educator performance evaluation will hit the State Capitol. Senator Tammy Story will present her bill, SB22-044, to substantively change the criteria for classroom teacher assessment.
The bill addresses the ongoing deficiencies of SB10-191. That bill passed more than a decade ago, ostensibly to improve student academic performance by putting 50% of the measurement of a teacher’s classroom instruction under the high-performance lens of the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) standardized test program. What a mess that has proven to be.
As educators explained at the time, because the self-named "education reform" movement had sway over the governor’s office and state legislators — due in large part to Wall Street PAC money coming from that direction — SB10-191, consequently, diverted financial and time resources from classroom instruction. What teacher has time and energy to create enthusiasm and excitement among students for learning when the CMAS standardized tests loom? What hope is there for creativity and innovation in curriculum when CMAS tests structure instruction design and implementation?
And of course, SB10-191 didn’t anticipate the COVID epidemic that exposed the legislation for the disaster it is. If anyone wants to explore how CMAS test results, at 50% of a teacher’s evaluation, are integrated into performance assessments, check out the model at the Colorado Department of Education. This indecipherable example and any variation will do absolutely nothing to ensure Colorado’s kids receive great education.
The Colorado Department of Education has qualitative standards that currently represent the other 50% of teacher evaluations. These standards cover what teachers do and break the elements into reasonable and understandable levels by adding skill sets that represent teacher growth as educators. They’re observable and achievable. They should be used as the basis for 100% of teacher evaluation.
SB22-044 does not discount testing. Obviously testing is important to help teachers and schools figure out what’s working in curriculum development and implementation. But the value of tests for schools is in that realm supporting grade-level collaboration, articulation from grade to grade and overall understanding of learning challenges schools may face.
It’s important for teachers, students and parents to interpret individual CMAS results as well, but this aspect shouldn’t affect teacher assessment. CMAS testing occurs in spring, performance evaluations occur at the end of the school year, but CMAS test results don’t arrive until summer. No employee in the private sector would put up with an assessment program in which decisions about performance are based on information that’s not available and not applicable when the performance evaluation is conducted.
To make matters worse, although SB22-044 doesn’t address this issue, the state is increasing its CMAS testing. In 2021, students were tested in English and math in alternating years. In 2022, students will be tested in both subjects from third through eighth grade, doubling the amount of testing time. In 2021, science was tested in grade five. In 2022, science will be tested in grade five, eight and 11. It adds up to students losing about one week of school to testing. Teachers and administrators lose much more time in the preparation process.
Colorado Succeeds and its leader Scott LaBand oppose SB22-044. LaBand was former State Sen. Mike Johnston’s chief of staff when the two guys cooked up their performance-evaluation program in 2010. Former Sen. Mike Johnston will no doubt throw his weight from his top spot at Gary Community Ventures against SB22-044.
The two "ed reform" honchos also launched the failed Proposition 119 to use marijuana taxes for after-school education. That plan would have ultimately undermined public school funding desperately in need of new money for teacher salaries, teacher professional development, special education, mental and behavioral health programs, arts, physical education — get the point?
Ed reformers complain that Colorado’s schools are under-performing. They assert that testing is critical to reducing inequities affecting minorities in Colorado’s schools. They’re wrong.
Here are the facts. Right now, according to Great Ed Colorado sources, Colorado ranks 50th in teacher salary competitiveness, 49th in the number of novice teachers, and 41st in pupil-teacher ratio. We’re among the bottom 10 states in math gaps, reading gaps, poverty gaps and, most critical, state-funding for public schools. Governor and legislators, let’s take care of these problems. Good learning will follow.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
