Eleven miles up Castle Creek Road above Aspen, heading into the Elk Mountains, sits Ashcroft, a ghost town once filled with thousands of silver seekers in a valley that was Nuchu, or a Ute Mountain Ute summer hunting camp.
The miners took the valley in the 1880s, with the federal government moving Nuchu tribes to Utah reservations. The earliest mining settlers laid out the town in two weeks, built saloons, hotels, a red-light district, a post office, and housing for over 2,000 people who eventually took out 14,000 ounces of silver. Miners typically faced 18 feet of snow in winters.
As of this year’s early December, Ashcroft at 9,500 feet has small snow patches and is mostly clear and marshy. The snow on the mountains starts high above the valley, at about 11,000 feet. Aspen ski resorts are operating on shoe-string runs as they wait for winter storms to bolster snowpack.
Along the mountains’ I-70 corridor, similar snow stories are this year’s reality. The Town of Vail is snow-less and skiing trails are mostly covered by the man-made stuff. A mile or two section of the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon, one dried up by a pumping station for electricity, is now used as a rubble pile for the mud and rocks from the slides in the summer. The vegetation and rocks in the Canyon show black from the 2020 fires because no snow covers the mountain sides.
Currently, two Aspen mountains have no trails open for skiing. Mighty Snowmass has four trails out of 93 open. Vail has 7% of its resort open for skiing. Copper has 150 acres out of 2,500 open. Breckenridge sits at 6% of open terrain.
A recent report in November, 2021 Nature Review details the current state of affairs for western state snowpack and what the future looks like. Ashcroft’s regular 18-foot snowpack occurred at a time of high snow precipitation at the end of the Little Ice Age. From the 1950s to today, snowpack has declined between 15% to 30% in the Western United States (WUS).
Snowpack and water management are inextricably tied in the WUS. Every aspect of our economy connects to snowpack. In the twentieth century, snowpack predictions were based on stationary models from the 1920s and earlier. That is, historically high water volume was used to determine water allocations across the west. But water volume has detached from those static premises, so new methods of assessing future snowpack are imperative.
The evidence for low-to-no snowpack periods is not only in front of our very eyes, it looks to be long term. According to the Nature review, at our current rate of earth heating, WUS snowpack is likely to decline +/-35% by the 2050s and +/-50% by the end of the century.
Less snowpack means snow starts higher up mountains, it melts earlier and faster, less water is retained in groundwater, and it’s more demanding to figure out water releases for agriculture and other commercial purposes. As the article states, water predictions are complicated by “simultaneous, nonlinear processes from bedrock to the canopy, as well as disturbances such as wildfire.”
Water managers are looking to increase storage at Boulder reservoir and Bear Creek reservoir. The increases will encroach on the natural landscape and reduce recreation areas of the parks. Citizens can view the impacts of such development at Chatfield reservoir which has recently expanded to include storage as well as flood control in its mission.
The Nature Review article says that snowpack/water management will require many “hard” and “soft” efforts to mitigate low-to-no-snow conditions. While storage is one option, it comes with negatives, including more rapid evaporation due to the hotter climate. Storage will not offer the same bang for the buck seen in the twentieth century.
Other options include increasing ground-water storage, conservation, more efficient irrigation practices and improved infrastructure.
Our snowpack reality deserves visionary, long-term thinking based on best science and best practices. The water prediction premises of the past won’t work anymore. It’s easy to predict, however, that changes will be disruptive. They will ultimately involve the legal basis for water distribution, billions of dollars invested to improve infrastructure, and holding our breath to hope that ski seasons will exist in 2050.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
