Steve Schuck, wealthy real estate developer and philanthropist in Colorado Springs, recently called out the Denver Public School Board related to disagreements among board members. He labeled the board as “disgraceful” and “disgusting.”
He excoriated board members as “union-saluting toadies.” Thanks, Steve, for your enlightened, unbiased commentary.
It’s not uncommon for some charter school supporters to unleash vitriol on public school boards and public school educators because many teachers are union members and school board members are supported by either the Colorado Education Association (CEA) or the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). Ipso facto, apparently, these teachers and board members are either socialists brainwashing their students to hate America or incompetents unable to reverse the insidious social impacts of generational poverty and racism.
Anyone who knows a boy’s football coach who teaches social studies and happens to be a member of CEA or admires a girl’s volleyball coach who teaches language arts and happens to be a member of the AFT must realize how dangerous these men and women are to the well-being of children.
These teachers have taken on the heavy lift of educating our children because they’re paid so well. And, of course, they’re invested in ruining children’s lives with terrible stories of heatwaves, floods, fires, winds, blizzards and melting glaciers due to climate change. They’ve taken the nefarious slurs hurled their way because it’s so enjoyable to turn Colorado’s children into communist automatons.
Despite what Steve Schuck believes, members of Denver’s school board want the city’s kids to receive a great education. They believe in DPS’s mission that Denver schools will be a place where “every learner thrives.” The board led by Xóchitl Gaytán and the district led by superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero have put in place a policy governance foundation for their students’ futures: six “ends” policies to guide the superintendent and a robust strategic plan, DPS Thrives, to implement the board’s guidance. The strategic plan arrived at the beginning of August and will be the “north star” directing district work this school year.
To enable the superintendent to do this work, it’s important for the board to focus on the results of their policy governance “ends” and give Dr. Marrero the authority and room to implement his plans without interference. That’s the rub.
Some board members want to poke into the superintendent’s space, telling him how to do this or that. That’s an impossible situation for the person in charge of making coherent, organized, disciplined decisions with the whole district in mind at all times. Some board members have chafed when Board President Gaytán has attempted to assert the policy governance principles that are supposed to guide individual director’s actions. That puts her in an untenable position.
No doubt it’s difficult for board members elected to represent people in their district or the district at large to deal with their disagreements at the board table. But that’s how policy governance is supposed to work. And once a policy decision is made, then the board is supposed to back that decision, or at least not object in an openly hostile manner slinging accusations at other board members.
Or worse yet, insinuate that some board member(s) are “owned” by some outside party, as Director Tay Anderson implied at a Facebook Live session with Brother Jeff in Denver. Or patronize the board’s woman majority by saying he wants to “uplift” their leadership. Thanks, Tay, for the much-needed help. Or offer advice that the women on the board shouldn’t lead like “patriarchal white men” by using rules of order. That was from Brother Jeff. Or, as the ever-thoughtful Mr. Schuck exclaimed, “playtime should be over — time for adults to step up.” No one doubts it.
DCTA and the district are concluding contract negotiations with important issues on the table, including salary and work environment. The union will need board members to support a contract. Like other districts in the state, DPS faces declining enrollment and many challenges to re-organize school borders and possibly close schools.
Mr. Schuck would do well to encourage his fellow charter school supporters to get behind DPS’s learning foundations for success. He can be the adult who steps up to put aside his union-animus and build public backing for adequate funding and support of our Republic’s most important asset, vibrant public school education that sustains our democracy.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.