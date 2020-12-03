“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
We the people in the preamble to the U.S. Constitution does not mean I the person. Every word in the preamble conveys common cause. Each phrase, from “form a more perfect union” to "secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity,” declares mutuality. The preamble defines an unselfish commitment to the greater good.
Somehow, a gaggle of legislators on the GOP side of the aisle didn’t get this straightforward, originalist constitutional message. How else does one explain the impudence of not wearing masks to protect others from a deadly virus spiking in the state. These self-declared patriots put their own so-called liberty ahead of the freedom of others to remain safe from COVID. The NFL appears to care more about its players than some Republican legislators care about their fellow lawmakers, or anyone else for that matter.
So, it’s no surprise that every bill with a Republican-only sponsor in the Extraordinary Session of the 2020 General Assembly was killed and buried quickly. Most were not bills written with good will in mind. Rather, they were put together to stick it to the governor and Democrats. Apparently, no matter how bad the thumping in a general election, the GOP will stick with its stale book of gimmicks.
State Sen. Paul Lundeen from Monument is a successful businessman. He’s founder and owner of Arkenstone Financial, an investment firm based on an “All Terrain” investment philosophy. The strategy is designed to produce “equity like returns” with “risk-managed, bond-like volatility.” This balanced methodology is the opposite of his take-no-prisoners sponsorship of Senate Resolution B001, “Legislative Oversight of Governor Emergency Powers.”
This resolution would permanently hamstring the current and future governors from making difficult decisions about how to manage the state’s safety during a crisis such as what we’re experiencing now. The handcuffs used to prevent emergency risk management include a 30-day limit to a governor-declared emergency. If the emergency requires more time, the governor must seek approval from the General Assembly with a two-thirds approval vote in both chambers. Needless to say, even with Democrats dominating the House and Senate right now, reaching a two-thirds approval vote would be impossible to secure. The resolution was defeated.
State Sen. Rob Woodward, Subway franchise owner from Fort Collins, upped the resolution ante. His Senate Concurrent Resolution would immediately stop the governor’s COVID emergency order, regardless of the virulence of the pandemic. It’s unclear what steps would be allowed if the virus started killing people in numbers even greater than the current high level and hospital ICU beds were overrun and medical care takers couldn’t handle the load. This let-them-get-sick-and-die approach was also killed.
Republican Rep. Steven Humphrey and term-limited state Sen. Vicki Marble, both from the northern Front Range, put up a bill to severely restrict the governor’s capacity to manage a public health emergency. The gist of the bill is that the governor may not curtail an individual’s “constitutional right” to, among other activities, travel, work, assemble, or buy weapons. An emergency order can only be mandated for seven days after which it requires two-thirds majority of both chambers of the General Assembly to continue. The bill took its one and only breath on Monday and died.
To be fair, Republican legislators aren’t the only politicians who’ve failed leadership tests. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s bone-headed trip to Mississippi over Thanksgiving is inexplicable. After telling the people of Denver not to travel, he caught a plane and off he went. His MO apparently is that it’s better to beg forgiveness, especially if it’s a last term, than ask permission. He used this strategy at least once before with the public concerning a situation with one of his security guards.
For citizens attempting to stay safe, keep sane, and not get sick and die, these machinations are flat-out tiresome. For a country that’s about 230 years old, our maturity level is going in the wrong direction.
