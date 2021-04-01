The trial balloon for a fence to protect the State Capitol popped. Too many legislators objected to the optics of a permanent barrier around various areas of the Capitol.
A protection fence is worse than graffiti and broken windows from protests over police events that left a demonstrator without an eye from a non-lethal projectile. And its construction wouldn’t prevent “militia” volunteers dressed in military gear from standing on the Capitol steps with weapons at the ready when they object to COVID restrictions such as wearing a mask.
There’s no need anymore for such at-the-capitol, in person drama. Revolution at the statehouse is irrelevant as hardly anyone is in the building anymore.
In pre-COVID times, citizens descended on the Capitol mostly for committee hearings. COVID’s Zoom changes all that. Smart, tech-savvy citizens can introduce the excitement of incitement without the damage. Here’s the most pertinent example.
As everyone knows, bills related to Second Amendment rights resurrect patriotic emotions among certain Coloradans. It’s not unusual for pro-Second Amenders to consider themselves as well-regulated militia represented by their American Revolution’s uniform or their confederacy grey with grey wool coat at committee hearings, depending on weather. Summoning up the 1950s, some pro-Second Amenders come to the Capitol in Marlon Brando style on their bikes, with leather and chains and vivid arm tattoos visible. The motorcycle jackets often have American flags decorating their back side.
Of course in normal times, the weapons that accompany this attire are not allowed in the Capitol unless they’re brought in via the trail to the side of the metal detectors in the basement, for example, by individuals who vote on bills.
In general, in the past, Second Amendment debates have been long but without the dogs and ponies of actual rifles, shotguns, revolvers, and pistols or bullets, magazines, vests and other items used by gun-ready militia volunteers to assert the importance of these gizmos for self-protection.
With Zoom, well-regulated militia Second Amendment defenders do not need to go through metal detectors. They can sit or stand freely in their own gun rooms displaying their awesome arms in open carry for legislators to see.
In the past as uninformed legislators talked about the allowed number of bullets for firearms, these well-regulated militia 2nd amendment defenders would offer snickering corrections related to the technical elements of clips and magazines. BTW, they’re different. A clip loads ammunition into a magazine that contains the ammunition that feeds into the chamber of a firearm. It’s so much easier now to demonstrate on Zoom how the clip works with the magazine because an actual presentation can occur.
With Zoom, our firearms experts dressed in militia camouflage to prove they own their pride can easily point out the features of bullet proof and Kevlar vests and externally worn and concealed vests. These items have price tags ranging from $200 for low end protection up to $1900 for tactical flexible body armor or first responder flexible rifle armor.
Well-regulated militia 2nd amendment defenders can show legislators that firearm self-protection isn’t cheap but is necessary. A rifle scope can cost up to $12,000 for a top quality 72mm Hensoldt by Zeiss, the lens manufacturer for the German Wehrmacht in World War II. A VO Falcon Rifle with Peregrine and Saker falcon intricate engravings runs $820,000.
This type of militia display on Zoom during capitol committee hearings will increase the knowledge of Colorado citizens who spend their money in other ways, such as for soccer balls, tennis equipment, golf, skiing, or frisbee. Or even for books and art.
These non-militia individuals need to understand why schools now require security doors and door locks, bullet proof windows, and safety resource officers to protect children from rogue, well-regulated militia defenders who unfortunately go off the rails rather frequently. Or why we’re taking off our shoes to get on an airplane. Or why bullet proof vests at the entrance to a movie theater or grocery store may become one more essential accoutrement of our modern life.
But lucky for us taxpayers, we won’t need to pay for that fence for capitol protection because there can always be Zoom between the well-regulated militia Second Amendment defenders and everyone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.