The state, in its ongoing effort to make effective education as difficult as possible for Adams 14 School District, its students, teachers and administrators, has authorized about $3 million to transport Adams 14 students out of the district for two years. Let’s be direct: would that $3 million go a long way to improving education prospects for students who remain in Adams 14 under the recent administration of superintendent Karla Loria?
The transportation funds are taxpayer dollars. A K-12 charter school system with one PK-5 school, Community Leadership Academy, and one 6-12 school, Victory Preparatory Academy, will receive $200,000 through two years to transport 50 kids to its schools. The two public charters are part of the state charter school system. A large majority of students at the charters and in Adams 14 are on free and reduced lunch and are non-native English speakers, mostly Spanish speaking.
The charter schools have a traditional core curriculum, teach reading English based on phonics and require teachers to use a strict learning system. Teachers must produce “meticulously accurate delivery” of prescribed curriculum. Deviation from the curriculum without permission “can be a terminable offense,” according to the school's website. That’s edgy.
Students are placed in “performance-based groups.” Using traditional verbiage, students are “tracked” based on whether they’re above, on level, or behind in subjects. This approach is right out of the methodology of education up to the 1960s. About that time educators acknowledged that “tracking” kids put many students at a disadvantage. Anyone familiar with the Pygmalion effect will understand that beliefs about behavior and achievement influence how students behave and achieve. So though the charter states that it focuses on high achievement, its tracking program with some students placed in the “low” category may have a discouraging, deleterious impact on kids.
The school day and year are longer at these charters than required by Colorado’s standards. The school offers tutoring for students behind in subjects.
All students wear uniforms, with a gentlemen’s and ladies’ dress code one day a week from sixth grade on. Girls wear pants or skirts but not shorts. Boys wear pants or shorts. Not every child, parent, or family will be comfortable with this program.
At Victory Prep, 4% of students have gifted-and-talented status and 4% are special ed. The special ed category is a significant under-count to Adams 14 school district with 14.2% of children on individual education plans.
These charter school websites are not translated into Spanish or other languages, from the public view. There is no description of how the schools work with non-native English speakers although many of the students fit that category. It’s difficult for the general public to know whether these schools will be a good or appropriate fit for all Adams 14 students.
The schools state that an “intent to enroll” does not “guarantee” that the student will be able to enroll. Priority enrollment goes to founding charter members and children of employees. If more students want to enroll than there are spots for enrollment, the school will conduct a lottery.
In fact, the charters state forthrightly that their environments are more “rigorous” than their “significantly less rigorous and significantly less successful” neighboring schools in Adams 14. This sneering statement undercuts the argument from charter supporters that they’re merely offering alternatives or options to traditional public schools. Clearly these schools feel superior, but their “success” necessarily depends on the students they attract. Not all students are welcome.
Two non-profits will receive the remaining $2.7 million dollars. Root Ed and Transform Education Now will pay HopSkipDrive to transport students to “high rated charter schools” or Denver public schools. That’s $5,000 per-student, a significant per-student cost just to drive students back and forth from Adams 14 to other nearby schools.
This scenario is confounding. Adams 14 in Commerce City is neighbor to the Suncor refinery. The refinery of various oil- and gas-based products has spewed pollutants into the air that spread out across Commerce City and north Denver. The refinery is in the process of applying for permits that are a decade past due. It has been fined numerous times by the state.
Somehow the state manages to keep Suncor operating off the clock without permits despite its numerous pollution spews into our air and spills into Sand Creek. But it pounds the hammer on Suncor’s neighbor, Adams County District 14 and its 6,000 kids and their mostly Spanish-speaking parents. Go figure.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.