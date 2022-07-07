A clash is going on between Colorado’s State Board of Education and the idea, embedded in Colorado’s constitution, of local control of our schools. The fracas started in 2009 when then Democratic state Sen. Mike Johnston sold legislators on SB-191 on school “accountability.” The conflict will now play out in court through Adams County 14 School District v. Colorado State Board of Education.
The legislation established state testing as the be-all of assessing school effectiveness and then foisted the expense of its implementation onto school districts. These exams provide two bits of data: the percentage of students who have exceeded, met, or not met grade-level reading and math standards, and what percentage of children have “grown” above, the same as, or below their peers academically.
If not enough students in a district meet standards or “grow” fast enough, the schools and/or districts are confronted by the stern faces of the one man and six women on the State Board of Education, with three Republicans, three Democrats, and one Democrat, the Board chair, who swings Republican.
The Adams 14 district north of Denver in Commerce City has had more than enough of the State Board of Education’s command and control. Its lawsuit asks the court to tell the State Board of Education to stuff it.
The district’s argument is simple: the exams used to test students discriminate against the poor, people of color and non-English speakers. The Colorado Department of Education sets “cut” lines on the exams to determine “passing” numbers. These cut lines have no relationship to the reality of the largely poor, Latino/a, non-English speaking kids in Adams 14.
About 90% of Adams 14 kids speak Spanish first and learn English as a second language. It’s unclear how many State Board members are bilingual. It would be good to hear someone on the board tell the Spanish-speaking parents of Adams 14’s students, in fluent or even non-fluent Spanish, that they’ve messed with their district for about a decade and let the parents and the students know why.
The fact that Board members are not Spanish speakers doesn’t humble the Republican board members. This is what Board vice chair Steve Durham from El Paso County said about Adams 14: “This district has the longest history of failure and it’s the only board that has put their contorted view of local control ahead of the best interests of their students… I’ve heard no one say that this district can solve its own problems and they have declined to accept help from others.”
The State Board, with Steve Durham as the loudest demander, told Adams 14 to pay somewhere between $8.2 million and $9 million for help, depending on who’s counting, from MGT Consulting. MGT is an education management firm out of Florida with a former board member from Cherry Creek School District as its executive vice president who hired, as good old boys do, his former Cherry Creek School District superintendent employee Harry Bull to run Adams 14. That project went south from the get-go as MGT allegedly charged Adams 14 for services MGT was supposed to deliver but were performed by sub-contractors. An audit revealed other alleged misappropriations.
MGT, Bull, and Bull’s replacement, the former superintendent of Aurora Public Schools Andre Wright, were pushed out when Dr. Karla Loriá, the district’s newly hired actual superintendent, discovered the alleged financial finagling. The State Board yelled and screamed when the Adams 14 school board fired MGT. The Board removed the district’s accreditation but was forced to put it back due to public and other outcries.
Back and forth the Board went this spring, giving and taking away accreditation. We’re now in the accreditation take-away phase. In an extraordinary act of disrespect of this 6,000-student district in Commerce City, the Colorado Department of Education has posted a blame-sheet on its website outlining its version of events.
The State Board accuses the district of not doing what it takes to keep up its enrollment as the Board sets up transportation so Adams 14 kids can go to other schools. Obviously, if the Board can’t skin the cat one way, it will resort to depleting Adams 14 of its students and skin the cat that way.
For fair-minded people who understand the huge challenge of bringing non-English speaking kids up to some academic standard using English-only tests, the Board’s behavior is both authoritarian and appalling. Let’s hope that the courts will rule for Adams 14 to give Loriá the breathing-room she needs to move Adams 14 forward without the State Board butting in anymore.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
