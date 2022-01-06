Let’s start the new year with statistical baselines of where we are now. Then, at the end of the year, we’ll see if anything changes and how things turn out.
Baseline No. 1: 44% of Coloradans are currently registered as unaffiliated (UAF), as of December 2021. Democrats come in a distant second at 29%, with the GOP lagging at 26%. Everyone else adds up to 1%. Total active registered voters are 3,715,056.
Baseline No. 2: The two largest political parties in the state represent only 55% of the people in the state. Their share of political affiliation has dropped dramatically. In December 2011, the political parties comprised 69% of active voters and both parties had more registered active voters than the UAF cohort. Republicans have suffered the largest decline, from 37% of active registered voters in 2011 to 26% today.
Baseline No. 3: Active registered voters increased by more than 1.6 million in the decade from December 2011 to December 2021, jumping from 2.1 million to 3.7 million. Migration to Colorado has given us an eighth Congressional seat while California lost a Congressional seat.
Baseline No. 4: The non-Hispanic white population in the nation declined by 5.1 million from 2011 to 2021, according to the US Census Bureau. Most people say this is okay, neither good nor bad, according to the Pew Center research. Over 22% say the decline is bad or very bad.
Baseline No. 5: 2020 was a banner year for voters, especially in Colorado. Over 75% of registered Colorado voters turned in a ballot in 2020, second only to Minnesota at 79%. Across the nation, votes increased by 7% over 2016.
Baseline No. 6: Over 75% of Democrats see voting as a fundamental right. Over 66% of GOPers see voting as a privilege that comes with responsibilities and can be limited if persons don’t meet some requirements, according to The Pew Research Institute polling. Pew finds that a majority of Americans, 57%, see voting as a right, and 42% believe voting comes with certain responsibilities.
Baseline No. 7: The percentage of Republicans who believe in national news media has declined from 70% in 2016 to 35% today. Only 34% of Americans under age 30 get television from cable or satellite, down from 65% in 2016, according to The Pew Research Institute.
Baseline No. 8: Almost 30% of Americans are now religiously unaffiliated, according to Pew research. That’s an increase of 10% in a decade. Christians are the dominant religion (includes Protestants, Catholics, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Orthodox Christians) at 63%, but this is 10% lower than in 2011. Catholics hold steady at 21%. Evangelical Protestants comprise 60% of the total of Protestants.
Baseline No. 9: More women now receive college bachelor’s degrees than men, at 38% to 36% according to Statista in 2020. About 33% of men who didn’t complete their degree say ‘they just didn’t want to,’ according to Pew Research.
Baseline No. 10: Up to 44% of non-parent Americans from age 18 to 49 say it’s ‘not too likely’ or ‘not at all likely’ they will have children. Over 38% of Americans aren’t married or live with a partner, according to the US Census. That’s a 9% increase since 1990 according to the Pew Research Institute. More men are unpartnered than women.
Baseline No. 11: Only 17% of people across the world see the US as a good example of democracy. A median of people in the 16 countries surveyed, 57%, say America used to be a good example. In the US, 19% say the US is a good example and 72% say it used to be a good example.
Baseline No. 12: Family is the first choice of Americans, and people in 14 other countries, as the most important source of meaning in their lives. The Pew Research Institute reports that pride of family; relationships with parents, children, and siblings; time with relatives; and respect for accomplishments by family members represent their values. Fortunately, most people want to leave an improved world for their children.
Twelve baselines, one for each month. Let’s hope No. 12 holds.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.