Thirty-four families received a potentially devastating message in September. Their mobile home park was up for sale. These Lafayette residents, some low-income single women, some working families with children, some retired seniors, were on the ropes. Then a marvel happened and now things look great to bring in the new year.
Not long after for-sale notices were taped to the front doors of residences at Mountain View Mobile Home Park, Together Colorado of Boulder sent another message. This non-partisan, multi-faith advocacy organization in Boulder let Mountain View residents know help was available. One of Together Colorado’s goals is to prevent homelessness.
Together Colorado scheduled a meeting for these mobile home residents to consider options. That inspired Patricia Rice to rally her fellow residents. She knocked on doors and spread the word. She spoke with neighbors she’d waved to but whom she didn’t know. The community responded and showed up. That’s what it takes. People have to show up.
Together Colorado put the Mountain View community in touch with Thistle ROC. Thistle, located in Boulder, helps low-income individuals solve low-income problems, especially housing. The enterprise, active since 2008, has bought apartments and other facilities throughout the nation to provide low-rent housing to individuals in need. That effort is now extended to Resident Owned Communities (ROC’s) in which Thistle helps mobile home park residents purchase, own and manage their living space.
These two non-profits, advocates for safe, secure shelter, also worked with legislators from the north metro area, former Rep. Edie Hooten and current Rep. Andrew Boeseneker, as well as state Sen. Faith Winter, to pass HB22-1287, the Protections for Mobile Home Residents bill. The legislation puts new guardrails in effect to help mobile home park residents, including an extension of time for park residents to put together financial packages to purchase these facilities.
It takes a village and then some to pull together the financing. That’s why Boulder County and the city of Lafayette both agreed to put money where their hopes are. They don’t want more homeless people. They want their residents to live in safe, secure residences. With that in mind, the Boulder commissioners and Lafayette city council agreed to pitch about $500,000 each to help reduce the mortgage amount to purchase Mountain View.
The tiny Mountain View community formed its purchasing entity: La Luna Community Cooperative, because as Patricia Rice explained, she was “over the moon” at the prospect of owning the property upon which her home rested.
Thistle ROC helped La Luna form a board. LaVern Schafer, a retired school custodian, is the cooperative’s president with Rice as vice president. The board reflects the neighborhood’s diverse community. It communicates its messages in English and Spanish, with Alberto Martinez, board treasurer, as translator to ensure everyone is involved and knowledgeable of the Cooperative’s actions.
“I was scared in September but I’m not scared anymore,” said Schafer. “I didn’t want to see anyone tossed out on the street because they couldn’t afford their rent.” Homes in the area that used to sell for $60,000 are now on the market for $500,000. “Blue collar workers can’t afford that,” noted Schafer. “This property here is gold-plated for developers. We can’t afford for our rent to double.”
“Our owners are great,” he added. Craig and Kent Brown, sons of the original owners, are supporting the ROC effort. They’ve extended the time for La Luna to put together its bid that will keep rents at a level affordable to every resident of the park. “We put out a survey so we know what people can afford,” said Schafer. “We’re going to keep the price where everyone can support their lifestyle.”
Owners in the park will be members of the La Luna Community Cooperative. There will be a committee to establish park rules. There will be a common commitment to pay utilities and to maintain the landscape. Thistle ROC will help to manage the park for 10 years, receiving a management fee to enable the organization to continue its work.
This common effort by citizens, non-profits, local government and the state shows the power of community. Let’s do more of this in 2023.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
