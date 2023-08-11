The rate of homelessness in Denver County rose 32% from 2020 to 2022, and as Mayor Mike Johnston develops plans to address the rapid increase of unhoused individuals, it’s critical he and the city council members also take residents’ pets into consideration.
Most of us consider our pets to be part of the family, but “no pets” policies for rental units and homeless shelters, restrictions on the breed or weight of a pet, and lack of affordable veterinary care force families to choose between keeping their pet or keeping a roof over their head. In fact, according to a survey conducted by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 22% of respondents indicated they have avoided shelter because their pet was not allowed to be with them.
The companionship, support and unconditional love provided by pets is invaluable. Studies have shown people experiencing homelessness report their pets provide a sense of responsibility and are a reason to live, reduce substance use and motivate them to seek health care. Pets are viewed as a stable source of social support, companionship and security. The causes of homelessness vary widely and forcing an individual or family that may already be going through a significant change or hardship to give up the support and security their pet provides could exacerbate existing barriers that prevent them from securing stable housing.
Homelessness is a complex issue, with data demonstrating there are a number of critical barriers that lead some unhoused individuals to refuse shelter — including lack of emergency or temporary housing that accommodates pets. We cannot fully address the homelessness crisis unless we incorporate the needs of unhoused pet owners into any proposed solution. Mayor Johnston’s plan to address the homelessness crisis will only be successful if it is part of a larger, multi-pronged approach that includes collaboration amongst animal welfare agencies, human service providers and government partners.
State and federal lawmakers have recently led the way by championing pet-friendly housing policies to keep people and pets together. This year the legislature made significant strides by enacting H.B. 23-1068, sponsored by Rep. Alex Valdez (D-Denver), Sens. Faith Winter (D-Westminster) and Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D-Longmont), making it easier for pet owners to find and afford housing with their pets. Federally, Colorado Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO-6) recently reintroduced the Providing for Unhoused People with Pets (PUPP) Act (H.R. 3957), which would remove barriers to emergency housing by providing funds to help shelters accommodate pets, provide basic veterinary services and more. The importance of this progress on the state and federal levels cannot be understated, but more must be done to protect the powerful and mutually beneficial connections between people and their beloved pets.
We laud Mayor Johnston for his commitment to addressing homelessness in Denver. I write today to magnify the importance of pet-friendly options as one of the solutions. As planning for Denver’s State of Emergency on Homelessness kicks off, I urge the mayor and city council to continue exploring ways to create more equitable, pet-inclusive housing to keep families — and their pets — together.
Ali Mickelson
State Legislative Director, ASPCA Mountain West Region
