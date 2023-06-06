FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an irrigation canal, Aug. 18, 2022, in Maricopa, Ariz. Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that rely on groundwater thanks to years of overuse and a multi-decade drought that is dwindling its water supply. In a news conference Thursday, June 1, 2023, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the pause on new construction that would affect some of the fastest-growing areas of the nation's 5th largest city.