The 2020 Presidential Primary Election in Colorado was notable to each of us for different reasons.
On one hand, it marked a dramatic shift in turnout, as millions of voters were able to participate given passage in 2016 of Proposition 107, which restored the presidential primary in place of caucuses, and Proposition 108, which opened all primary elections in the state to unaffiliated voters.
On the other, tens of thousands of Coloradans’ votes — notably from men and women of our armed forces serving overseas — were wasted on candidates who dropped out before Election Day.
Though no reliable tallies were kept from the chaotic caucuses of old, it’s fair to say the more than 1.5 million votes cast in the restored presidential primary were proof, “if you build it, they will come.”
But we can build it better. By one estimate, more than 150,000 ballots cast in those primaries (nearly 1 in 10) were wasted on candidates who dropped out sometime between when voters received their ballots that year — Jan. 18 for military and overseas voters and Feb. 10 for everyone else — and Election Day, March 3.
As a reminder of how quickly the field changes in our archaic presidential primary system, consider the Democratic candidates who dropped out in that time: Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Congressman John Delaney. And, though incumbent Donald Trump was the presumptive Republican nominee, challenger Joe Walsh also dropped out prior to March 3.
Lawmakers who tout Colorado’s election system as the “gold standard” have an opportunity to address that issue and to burnish our reputation by passing a bipartisan measure under consideration in the Legislature.
The “Every Vote Counts Act,” (Senate Bill 23-301), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Bridges (D-Greenwood Village) and Reps. Chris deGruy Kennedy (D-Lakewood) and Matt Soper (R-Delta), improves our presidential primaries in two important ways: First, by instituting ranked-choice voting for military and overseas ballots beginning next year. That will ensure that, if someone’s top choice drops out, their next choice is counted. And, to give county clerks time to implement the system at scale, the measure would expand ranked-choice voting for all Colorado presidential primary voters beginning in 2028.
The bill has our full support, as well as many others who champion electoral participation, including former Denver Director of Elections Amber McReynolds, who is widely regarded as one of the country’s leading experts on election administration and policy.
Voters who turn in ballots before Election Day — particularly members of our military or other overseas voters whose ballots take weeks to arrive — should not lose their votes if a candidate drops out before votes are counted.
Ranked-choice voting can help right those and other wrongs. The premise is simple: Voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate reaches a simple majority in the first tally, the candidate with majority support emerges when ranked choices are reviewed (one important note about the Every Vote Count Act: while it would determine a candidate with majority support, parties would still be able to allocate delegates as prescribed by their rules).
Ranked-choice voting amplifies voters’ voices by allowing them to express support for more than just a top choice. It also minimizes the “spoiler” gamesmanship of candidates running to pull votes away from others or withdrawing and throwing their support behind someone else (particularly when that candidate may not have been a voter’s second choice), as happened in the Democratic Presidential Primary in 2020.
And ranked-choice voting is not the exotic, complicated monster opponents would have you believe. Maine and Alaska have already implemented ranked-choice voting. Nevada voters last year supported a constitutional amendment to use ranked-choice voting in general elections. Overall, Pew Research has identified more than 260 jurisdictions across the country that have adopted some form of ranked-choice voting.
According to the group Fair Vote Action, more than 4 million votes were wasted nationwide in the last two presidential primaries. But, in 2020 at least, every vote counted in Nevada, Kansas, Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii because they used ranked-choice voting in their presidential primaries.
We are pleased to support efforts to improve our presidential primaries. Colorado lawmakers should pass, and Gov. Jared Polis should sign, SB23-301 to make sure votes from military and overseas voters are counted in 2024, and that we bring the full benefits of ranked-choice voting to all voters in the 2028 presidential primary.
Kent Thiry is the former CEO of DaVita Inc and currently serves as national co-chair of Unite America. He has led successful Colorado citizen ballot initiatives to restore the state’s presidential primary election, open primary elections to unaffiliated voters and to create independent commissions to draw Colorado’s congressional and legislative voter maps. Lisa Smith is a military police officer who served four years in the Air Force. She was elected in 2021 to serve on Arvada City Council as an at-large councilmember. She also works for the State of Colorado Department of Healthcare, Policy and Financing.
