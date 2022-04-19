Colorado, we need to talk about sex. Specifically, how we support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Because regardless of what he said, she said, who wore what, or where someone was at the "wrong" time, the availability of quality support for survivors in our state affects us all.
The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) say that approximately one-in-two women and one-in-four men in Colorado experience sexual violence in their lifetime — many before they turn 18. Additionally, an estimated one-in-three women and one-in-four men experience domestic violence. But the true figure, though unknown, paints a far more devastating picture.
The best available research tells us that fewer than 20% of rapes are reported to police. And contrary to popular opinion, the criminal-justice system just isn’t equipped to help survivors address the physical, mental, emotional and financial aftermath of their assault(s), which the CDC says can cost up to $122,461 over their lifetime. What does help is Colorado’s network of community-based sexual and domestic-violence programs that are now at-risk of drastic cuts, or even elimination — especially in rural areas where isolated survivors need a lifeline the most.
Most of the money for these programs comes from the federal government. In 1984, Congress passed the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), and established the Crime Victims Fund to compensate organizations in each state that help survivors deal with the costs of surviving a crime like medical bills, mental-health services and lost wages. The Crime Victims Fund is supplied by specific court fee revenues that have drastically declined over the past several years for various reasons. As a result, Colorado received $38 million less this year from VOCA.
Meanwhile, the need for these services has skyrocketed. Many studies report rising rates of sexual assault and domestic violence at times of crisis while increased isolation from typical support systems, increased stress, economic issues and anxieties around COVID-19 exacerbated existing behavior health problems. Meanwhile survivors faced barriers, such as struggling with the out-of-pocket costs for therapy, losing job-provided health insurance, hitting limits to the number of counseling sessions covered if they have insurance, or finding a qualified trauma-focused therapy to meet their complex and unique needs.
That is why this sexual assault awareness month, the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault is calling on legislators to pass SB22-183. This proposal seeks to secure American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help support crime victim services in Colorado.
We get it. Many people find it extremely difficult to talk about sexual and domestic violence. They are the root cause of many problems society deems shameful like substance abuse and economic insecurities. Colorado legislators have a shining opportunity to step up for survivors and address these critical issues. We encourage them to take it.
Brie Franklin is the executive director of the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault and has been an advocate against sexual and domestic violence since 1998.
