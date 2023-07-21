Who knew there were two sides to child sex trafficking?
Leave it to liberals, so tunnel-visioned in their petulant ideological tantrums, that they are fighting against the surprise movie hit of the summer that is drawing new and needed awareness about the horrific evil of child sex trafficking.
The film “The Sound of Freedom” was released July 4 in a relatively small number of theaters compared to the usual summer blockbusters such as the latest Indiana Jones installment. Shocking film industry observers, the film came in second at the box office this past weekend, behind the new Mission Impossible flick.
As of this week, the film had grossed $85 million, a whopping return on its $14.5 million crowdfunded budget.
My family and I saw the film last weekend at an AMC theater and despite a social media uproar that AMC was trying to hinder audiences from seeing the film, our theater was packed. We see a good number of movies and frankly the attendance has been sparse since COVID, even for big budget releases. Good luck getting a seat last weekend. Our local cinema was running six different showings on multiple screens daily.
The massive grassroots groundswell for this challenging, suspenseful, and heart-breaking movie shows again that Coloradans aren’t interested in the narrow-minded, tin-eared efforts by liberals to dissuade moviegoers from showing up.
Millions of Americans are seeing how the intolerant left is working overtime to damage sincere, important, and much-needed efforts to shine a Hollywood spotlight on the evil of child sex trafficking.
What small and silly people they are.
Let’s look at the major parts of the liberal jihad against “The Sound of Freedom.”
The film’s lead actor, Jim Caviezel, has expressed support for aspects of the nutty QAnon conspiracy and spoke at one of their gatherings. Lefties also attack Caviezel, Tim Ballard (the main character) and the film’s producers for being proudly and faithfully religious.
First, the complaints have zero to do with the actual content of the film. There is not a hint of any aspect of the QAnon contentions nor is the film overtly Christian or even religious.
Secondly, while Caviezel’s QAnon connection is wacky, if conservatives wailed about every bizarre position taken by Hollywood liberals over the years, we would attend very few movies or concerts, let alone turn on the television.
Liberals also attack the “accuracy” of the film as well as the credibility of the anti-trafficking group founded by the main character, Operation Underground Railroad, suggesting that parts of the movie are overblown. This even though the film is not a documentary, nor is it an academic presentation on the history of sex trafficking. It is a well-crafted suspense-filled narrative based on the group’s work.
Just like many Hollywood films over the decades based on real events or real people.
The worst arguments come when liberals fact-check aspects of trafficking, with nit-picking points that avoid the reality of the movie’s central focus. For example, they opine that perhaps the average age of trafficked children is older than the kids portrayed in the film. Or that family members often abet the trafficking. Some even say that the numbers of minors trafficked aren’t as large as the film presents, as if the real problem is getting the math right.
And rolling in at number one in the outrageous category, one commentator whose attack piece was published in the Washington Post has argued against “stigmatizing” pedophiles, trotting out a separate term “minor attracted person.”
So the left in its never-ending, total war on anything center-right, and especially on anything, or anyone, rooted in religious faith, has waltzed itself into an open sewer.
What sentient human would work to derail a film that raises awareness about humans being sold into slavery? Or strive to deter audiences from seeing the film?
What they don’t say, of course, is that one minor sold into slavery is one too many and that every person of good will should unite with others — no matter their ideology or political party — to attack this evil practice that emanates from the pit of hell.
They refuse to say that because that would give credence to people of faith, on the center right, who have done a great and good thing to shine a Hollywood klieg light on child sex trafficking.
Take a stand against woke this summer and go see this powerful film.
