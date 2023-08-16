In Lakewood, growth and development are important topics, and our City Council is working together to address them head-on.
Communities are multi-faceted and encompass many essential elements, such as ensuring safety, affordability for all residents and spaces that embody the Colorado lifestyle. Lakewood is incredibly fortunate to possess all the necessary components for a vibrant, thriving community. We boast parks, businesses, excellent schools and convenient proximity to the majestic Colorado mountains and the bustling City of Denver. As residents of Lakewood, we greatly appreciate these valuable assets.
I believe the voters' intent in supporting the Strategic Growth Initiative (SGI) in 2019 was to preserve what we have and love about Lakewood. Unfortunately, the unintended consequences of this have resulted in the city struggling to meet the needs of our constituents. Seniors find themselves trapped in large homes due to economic constraints, while young people face exorbitant prices that make renting or owning a home unattainable. Working families live on the edge, barely hanging on to their homes as they contend with the overwhelming stress of housing insecurity.
The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is staggering at $1,836 per month, and mortgage payments have significantly increased. These costs are challenging for retirees on fixed incomes and first-time home buyers, who may experience sudden or unexpected increases in escrow. With the average home sale price at $580,000 and monthly mortgage payments over $2,000 home ownership is far from affordable for many working families. Growth boundaries restrict innovation and hinder the market's ability to respond to the economy.
The current Lakewood growth cap has had negative consequences, leaving the city in a precarious situation. As thoughtful community members, we must consider alternative solutions that address these issues while maintaining the essence of what makes Lakewood a thriving and desirable place to live.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Colorado Legislature passed a bill outlawing the kind of growth cap implemented by Lakewood voters.
My co-councilors and I have been working diligently to find strategies that will meet the needs of our residents and businesses. While facing tough conversations about growth, our City Council has decided to phase out the Strategic Growth Initiative (SGI) over the next 24 months rather than end it abruptly. The delay will give us time to identify innovative policies that simultaneously address growth concerns and provide more affordable housing options for everyone in our community. We aim to strike the best balance between sustaining our quality of life and ensuring affordability.
As leaders, we must be open and honest about the challenges and opportunities we face as a growing community, as we represent the concerns and aspirations of our 158,000 residents. It is our responsibility to listen and respond to the needs and expectations of our community members.
Though the vote to delay the removal of the growth cap may raise concerns for some, it is the best decision for the City of Lakewood and its residents. We have seen the harmful effects of growth caps in nearby communities, such as decreases in new home construction and marked increases in existing home prices, property taxes, homelessness and commercial property taxes.
By approving this 24-month transition, we can create a more detailed and strategic plan that addresses Lakewood's needs better than simply limiting growth.
Infrastructure, housing, taxes, water resources, homelessness, fixed incomes and safety are all intertwined with growth.
We need a thoughtful approach that includes the voices of those most affected: our residents. We must also have at the table the expertise of professionals in real estate, land planning, transportation, finance and community leaders, to find a sustainable path forward that will benefit the entire Lakewood community.
Working together and thinking outside the box can elevate Lakewood to greater success. Our efforts will impact our beloved hometown and inspire the entire state. Let's strive to set a groundbreaking example for sustainable growth, setting the standard for excellence.
Wendi Strom represents Ward 5 on the Lakewood City Council, where she also serves as mayor pro tem.
