The Broncos and Southwest Airlines fiascos in Denver on Christmas are lessons in bad decision-making that took years to unfold. The collapse of a professional football team with a storied history showed how bad choices taken at the top of an organization rain on the poor folks at the bottom who buy the tickets to go to the game at the stadium they paid for.
Two players punch each other out and are fined. A team of young men in tight outfits falls apart. The new owners, mostly Waltons, are taking their purchase in the shorts. People with big egos and power who control purses can and often do make bad decisions.
Southwest’s catastrophe was decades in the making. The airline built its current business model on decisions made from the time of airline deregulation in the 1970s. The airline chose a point-to-point model of airplane distribution as opposed to the hub format of most other airlines. That choice is fine if it has the underlying infrastructure to support it.
The airline has taken a big hit, who knows, maybe a fatal hit, financially and in customer trust because it cheaped out on its crew management infrastructure. Southwest didn’t know where its crews were stranded in the bad weather and crews didn’t know where they were supposed to report to move airplanes on time.
One Southwest pilot says the cheap-out choice occurred after Herb Kelleher, the airline’s founder, retired and was replaced by a guy who was an accountant. Typically the money counters aren’t the best people to decide on investments in a company’s future. The pilot says that ground-level employees pleaded for years for the company to improve its staff distribution software. The accountant said no go.
Then Southwest compounded its catastrophe problems with its cut-out. The airline cancelled flights without announcing their non-departure at the airport, so passengers sat around waiting for crews that never appeared. Their flights simply disappeared from the departure boards.
Why Southwest managers at the airport didn’t stop bag checking on Christmas morning because they knew the bags were going nowhere is another mystery of disaster compounded by bad decisions.
Of course, there are lessons to be learned, and not just for the wealthy Broncos owners and for the once sterling airline that achieved one of the more monumental failures of de-regulated capitalism as a Christmas present to its customers. There are lessons for Colorado’s legislators here too.
The legislature’s Joint Budget Committee (JBC) is meeting regularly to divvy up money for state programs. Since COVID, the JBC has had lots of federal money to distribute along with state funds from taxes and fees.
Since roughly 2010, the state has underfunded public education. The amount of underfunding is in the billions, probably somewhat like what Southwest has not invested in software to get crews where they need to be.
At the same time the legislature has put public schools on a starvation diet, it’s diverted money from public schools that citizens built with their own hard-earned money to charter schools on the guise that charters will outshine public schools, offer choice, and thus improve student academic achievement. Many of these charters are schools that do not match the diversity of children in Colorado’s public schools, and most are unable to educate children with certain disabilities because they’re not staffed for the kids’ challenges. State tests, which are another financial fiasco, haven’t shown substantial improvement in results at either treading-water public schools or the charters.
Now, many years after these legislative choices, school districts and students are reaping the unhappy consequences. Denver Public Schools must close neighborhood schools due to low enrollment but its many charters are off the table. The same problem exists in Jefferson County.
Empty school buildings sitting in the center of residential neighborhoods don’t tell a good story to potential home buyers. Neighborhoods and residents’ investments may be crushed by lowered home values.
Meanwhile, the kids from these closed schools have to go someplace else, usually farther away from where they live. That’s disruptive in an already disruptive time.
Legislators, it’s time to get our public school funding decision-making back on a productive track. Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, chair of the JBC, has apparently decided that public K-12 won’t get much help this year. That’s not an acceptable decision. Ask Southwest Airlines how that will turn out.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
