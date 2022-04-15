After the deaths of five people in Commerce City from fentanyl-laced cocaine, the high school student who died at her desk from a fentanyl pill, and the 23-month-old toddler whose blood contained 10 times the lethal dose for an adult, Colorado’s attention has shifted to the deadly poison circulating freely on our streets: fentanyl.
The city of Denver saw a 783% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2020 compared to the three prior years, currently losing one person every day to an overdose.
But this is not just a Denver problem. Across the state, fentanyl has penetrated into communities. In 2021, there was a 403% increase in fentanyl seizures compared to 2020. This trend has continued into 2022 where in the first three months of the year, Colorado State Patrol has seized over four times the number of fentanyl pills and nearly half of the pounds of fentanyl that they seized in 2021.
Nationally, fentanyl overdoses are now the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18-45, passing deaths from suicide, COVID-19 and car accidents.
In Colorado last year, 35 children between the ages of 10 to 18 died from fentanyl — that’s the death of a child every 10 days. This poison has thoroughly pervaded communities across our state. We’re facing a public health crisis that the legislature must respond to.
In 2019 the Colorado state legislature passed a failed experiment that significantly de-felonized criminal penalties for fentanyl and other hard drugs by making the possession of these drugs a misdemeanor and removing the tools that law enforcement previously used to get these dangerous drugs off of our streets.
Currently, possession of up to four grams of fentanyl, the same amount as a packet of sugar, is deadly enough to kill thousands of people; since this is a misdemeanor drug charge, all law enforcement can do when they find up to four grams of fentanyl is give someone a ticket and hope they show up in court.
As HB22-1326, the Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention Act is making its way through the legislature, we’ve been considering all the facts listed above. We’ve heard from our constituents about the fear they feel daily wondering if their children will be the next national news story; we’ve heard from law enforcement, as they’ve shared their frustrations with the current “woke” but deadly law; and we’ve heard hours of testimony from the families whose lives will forever be emptier due to the death of their loved ones.
The message has been loud and clear: it’s time to take action that actually addresses this crisis; 100% of law enforcement have been clear that they support reducing possession limits to zero grams. It’s time we return to them the tools they need to do their jobs and keep Coloradans safe.
For the first time since Colorado legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2012, we are taking steps toward removing dangerous drugs from our communities. Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, has been a key part of spearheading this legislation to address this crisis.
Some days, the responsibility for what we do in the Capitol feels especially heavy. As we’ve heard testimony from people across Colorado — many who have experienced heartbreaking tragedy due to this poison — we’ve been keenly aware of the importance of passing robust legislation that meets the moment our state is in.
This isn’t just a philosophical conversation about public safety and keeping people out of jails. This is the difference between life and death for our children. How the legislature handles this issue will be a reflection, not only of the character of the people in this building but of where our true priorities lie. There is no time to play politics with people’s lives; we must prioritize the people we swore to serve.
There is still significant work to do on HB1326 to ensure it sufficiently addresses the public safety crisis we are facing. Republicans have been clear about what real solutions look like and remain committed to the legislative process. Colorado families deserve action to protect their kids.
Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, represents the 51st District in the Colorado House, where he serves as minority leader. Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, represents the 49th District in the Colorado House.
