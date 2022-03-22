It is no secret that Colorado and many other areas around the world are facing a water crisis. An inherently complicated problem to solve, it stems from many complex issues, from water rights and appropriation to scarcity and pollution. Research shows that we will be unable to meet even 56% of global water demand by 2030 unless investors, companies and governments urgently steward and invest in this precious natural resource and the infrastructure that supports it.
Compounding the challenge is the fact that Colorado's population is expected to double by 2050, which means that water demand will also dramatically increase. With increased water demand comes the need for more dependable, reliable and efficient infrastructure systems, networks and connections. These are the infrastructure systems that we rely on to live, work and play every day.
Recognizing the severity of this issue, leading Colorado water=advocacy organization Water Education Colorado (WEC) states that in “Colorado and across the globe, our lives literally depend on water. Water sustains our economies, our way of life and our very existence…”. WEC was founded by the Colorado state legislature in 2002 amid the worst single-year drought on record in state history. Unfortunately, twenty years later, Colorado is facing a very similar drought situation.
Severe drought brings with it several negative consequences, including decreased agriculture production and increased wildfire risk, which we’ve become all too familiar with recently in Colorado. And, intensifying Colorado’s water supply and drought issues, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in January a $500 million plan to divert water out of Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states.
It was for many of these reasons that the Colorado Contractor’s Association initiated and led the creation of the Water Infrastructure Network Colorado and fought to restore millions of dollars from mineral severance tax revenue back to local governments for infrastructure repair and maintenance.
And in 2019, Colorado Voters Passed Proposition DD, allowing for legalized sports betting in Colorado and designating portions of the resulting profits to the implementation of the Colorado Water Plan. Originally introduced in 2015 by the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB), the Colorado Water Plan sets forth shared strategic goals to preserve our water values of a productive economy, vibrant and sustainable cities, productive agriculture, a strong environment and a robust recreation industry. None of these goals can be realized without quality water infrastructure construction.
The CWCB is currently working on updating the entire Water Plan, and a draft will be released for public comment in June 2022. We implore all Coloradans to join us in urging lawmakers to invest in our great state and prioritize water infrastructure.
Tony Milo is the executive director of the Colorado Contractors Association.
