Commonly attributed to Ronald Reagan is the oft quoted 11th Commandment, “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.” The former president was careful to note its origin belonged with California Republican Party Chair Gaylord Parkinson who fended off liberal Republican (yes, such creatures, apparently now extinct, once walked amongst us) charges of right-wing extremism levied at Reagan’s campaign for governor. Throughout his career, Reagan adhered to this admonition for the most part — although, following five consecutive losses to Gerald Ford early in the 1976 Republican primary season, he slipped off his gloves while winning many of the remaining contests, but too late to secure the Presidential nomination. A few Republicans with long memories maintain he opened the door to the White House for Jimmy Carter. The election of 1980 would prove far different, however.
President Donald Trump trashed the 11th Commandment, as he did so many other political traditions and shibboleths. In fact, it frequently seems he has devoted more time and attention to attacking his fellow Republicans with venomous abandon more than he does Democrats. His victorious march through the 2016 Republican primaries included a now legendary litany, including the “low-energy” Jeb Bush, “lying” Ted Cruz and “little” Marco Rubio. And, of course, “have you seen that face?” directed at the lone female aspirant, Carly Fiorina. Once ensconced in office, Trump launched a constant onslaught of withering charges against RINOs (Republicans in Name Only), rarely objecting to their legislative positions but rather their criticisms of his personal actions and policy pronouncements. No one knows this better than Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell.
The Trump Team of U. S. Senate candidates was assembled with the single-minded goal of overthrowing McConnell, win or lose a Republican Senate majority in 2022. It was into this vipers’ nest of animosity that Colorado’s Joe O’Dea stepped when he replied to a query on Meet the Press that perhaps Donald Trump might be better advised to take a pass on the 2024 Presidential race. Before most Americans or, more importantly, virtually all Colorado voters were even aware O’Dea had bothered to comment on Trump’s transparent desire to return to Washington, the "former guy" burst onto the internet with his usual RINO accusation against the Colorado Republican.
“MAGA doesn’t vote for stupid people with big mouths,” Trump blared forth on Truth Social. How’s that for a swift kick in the shins? Trump stopped short of throwing slobbering kisses Bennet’s way, but that may still happen — just look at the kudos he has heaped on Stacey Abrams in Georgia. Voter suppression at its best.
Though relatively unknown in the state before his decision to run for the Senate, O’Dea seems a decent chap with bragging rights to a successful business career. It would not be the first time Colorado voters took a serious look at a private sector executive for a top job. John Love was plucked from the CEO’s office at the Ideal cement plant in Colorado Springs to serve as governor 50 years ago. He would go on to later be selected by President Richard Nixon as the country’s first Secretary of Energy. As with so many Coloradans from both parties who travel to Washington, that tenure did not go well. Love would return home to Colorado with a sour aftertaste in his mouth for Potomac politics. There has been a pronounced propensity for integrity and honesty that afflicts Colorado pols that is ill-suited to swamp survival.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, and Ronna Romney McDaniel, National Committee Chairwoman, recently rushed to Colorado to testify to O’Dea’s Republican credentials following his public thrashing by Trump. They extolled the importance of respecting the candidate chosen by Republicans in Colorado, a state where Trump is almost universally detested — having lost here to Hillary Clinton and, most recently, to Joe Biden by 13 percentage points.
There could be no more telling measure of the difference between Biden and Trump than contrasting Biden’s instruction to his Democratic Senate candidates: “Say whatever you need to say to win,” including a statement that Joe also duck the 2024 Presidential race. Apparently, his ego, unlike that of the Trumpster, is muscular enough to withstand what will likely be unheeded advice.
Candidacy always looks easier than it is. The political terrain is littered with the bones of private-sector shooting stars who believed their commercial successes would or could translate into election success. Alas, the most important asset for any candidate is to effectively communicate his or her comprehension of the real-life challenges facing voters. That’s tough to do when stepping out of a C-suite lifestyle plump with comforts and luxury. Just ask Democrat Tom Strickland, a two-time Colorado loser. Trump has likely torpedoed the slim chance O’Dea had of defeating Michael Bennet. Stepping on this land mine was hardly intentional.
Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.
