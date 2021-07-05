While Coloradans watch fireworks (as fire bans permit) for America’s 245th Fourth of July holiday, just five years shy of the nation’s 250th anniversary, nearly two-thirds of its citizens recently expressed doubt that our democracy will survive until then. This is a shocking turn of events. Optimism has been a binding characteristic of the American temperament through both good times and bad. The current unraveling in our politics, our economics, our environmental resilience and our self-confidence has ambushed us. It’s not external threats – terrorists, plague vectors, international adversaries or economic collapse – that frighten us, but a militant minority within our communities which has abandoned faith in democratic principles.
We no longer agree about the value and purpose of majority rule, the most basic guarantee promised in our founding documents. Nearly half the original 13 colonies were organized as commonwealths, acknowledging the democratic goal of assuring shared prosperity. The notion that all citizens – the parent, the yeoman, the farmer, the craftsman, the bankers and the lawyers—each hold an equal claim from the fruits of society’s success, our common wealth is rarely distributed equitably. Today fair earnings have been replaced with a ‘winner takes all’ hyper-capitalism that rewards the shrewdest and the slickest among us. We fail to reward those who work the hardest, or assist their neighbors the most, but permit the cleverest among us to rake in the munificence of a prosperous country. We ‘e substituted the notion of opportunity as a replacement for fairness.
It should not be surprising this arrangement angers a substantial slice of voters. For 25 years after the Civil War my great-great grandfather Samuel was a wagon master on the Santa Fe Trail, traveling to Missouri each spring in order to escort settlers New Mexico in September. Photos show a huge man, reputedly 6’-8” and 280 pounds at a time when the average male was 5’-5” and 150 pounds. My grandfather observed, “…there were few quarrels about who was in charge of the wagon train.” Samuel had only a fifth-grade education, but he could speak Spanish and several Indian languages. He was not a stupid man, but his advantages then would open few economic doors for him today. Despite that, he became a wealthy man and fathered 22 children (the first Mrs. Hudson expired following 14 confinements).
Technology has reordered American society so that it is the tech savvy who are blessed with economic opportunity. Financial gains also flow to those recognized as financial engineers, far different from the traditional engineers who designed bridges and highways. We have software now to tackle those chores. It’s the IT entrepreneur who plants toll booths along the information highway that reaps the greatest returns – perhaps just a penny or two each time an ad pops up on your computer screen, but billions of those pennies drain all our wallets. Silicon Valley would like us to believe there is some sacred justice to this. What is the ethical rule that blesses three competing billionaires with sufficient resources to ferry millionaires into space?
Just because they aren’t spending tax dollars doesn’t mean they aren’t spending our money. They are. Jeff Bezos is as much a tax collector at Amazon as the IRS. So, as Colorado enjoys the Fourth of July it is increasingly apparent there are very different visions of the proper benefits derived from freedom. Should we spread the wealth? Or should we allow wealth to trickle down at the whim of the 1% of Americans who are capturing 99% of new earnings in the American economy? There should be limits placed on either approach, but democracy is the best political system for making these choices. The premise that undergirds American liberties, and one which has proven remarkably road worthy across more than two centuries, is that majority rule should be respected. There will be blunders, but majoritarian democracy offers a self-correcting mechanism.
Also inherent in our constitutional design is the concept of "servant leadership" — an expectation that members of Congress, as well as the president, will remain focused on the common interests of every American. Since humans are fallible, there should be vigilance against self-dealing. For the most part, our elected officials adhere to this standard. Elections are not a carousel ride where the winner receives a brass ring that opens the public treasury to nepotism, fraud, special pleading and theft. Despite the fact that corruption has been relatively rare in our history, public opinion believes it to be rampant and this cynicism is the poison undermining our collective faith in democracy. If elections are thought to be a rigged game, there’s little wonder why more and more Americans want it rigged for their team.
If we proceed down this path, we will soon witness a different brand of fireworks — one that rejects democracy for tyranny.
