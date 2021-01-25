When Coloradans hear the quip “…this isn’t my first rodeo,” they may not be aware its meaning isn’t always clear among Coastal elites. Rarely having attended a rodeo, if ever, they mistake its message as simply more cowboy chest thumping. Patty Limerick, former state historian, writes an irregular blog titled, “Not my first rodeo” — loaded with her wry humor and down-to-earth perspective. Westerners recognize this expression as something other than a humble brag. It is an admission you’ve been thrown, kicked and scared more than once but still climbed up off the dirt to attempt another ride.
I recount this lesson in vernacular speech following last week’s presidential inauguration. While a chilly breeze ruffled Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden’s silvered hair, it was obvious this was neither man’s first rodeo, yet it’s almost surely their last. If they fail to swiftly correct the policy disasters left by our departing president together with perpetual congressional gridlock, they will be denied a “do over” from voters. Whether they’ve discussed the reality that their legacies are entwined is unknown. McConnell, as shrewd a legislator as ever served in the U. S. Senate, is demanding that unity be saddled with Republican characteristics. Biden is pressing for unity linked to majority rule.
This posturing may be little more than a charade. These politicians have bargained with one another over four decades and each is aware Biden has the advantage — at least, in part, because McConnell is perceived as the more unreliable and devious partner. If Republicans opt for unremitting obstruction once again, as they have in the past, their entire caucus will pay a fearful price. Whining about a runaway Democratic majority will find little purchase in light of McConnell’s “Dr. No!” role the past five years — freezing Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination and refusing to permit floor votes on hundreds of bills approved by the House.
But Congress has far larger problems than policy paralysis. The fact that several Democratic House members were unwilling to shelter with Republicans for fear they would be turned over to the rabble marauding through the Capitol is horrifying. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has not rushed to a microphone to assure these members they could rely on the honor and decency of his caucus. Well more than half of House Republicans refuse to wear masks and others attempt to bypass metal detectors that screen access to the House floor hoping to smuggle their firearms into the chamber — among them Colorado’s own Lauren Boebert. This behavior is beyond childish — it’s selfish, dangerous and despicable.
A glimmer of hope may exist, however, in Biden’s decision to introduce immigration reform as his first major policy initiative — just behind reining in the COVID-19 virus, distributing vaccines, rescuing the economy, opening schools and assisting families whose livelihoods are threatened. In 2013 68 senators adopted a bi-partisan immigration bill only to see it scuttled by House Speaker Paul Ryan. Many of the Republican senators who approved these reforms still serve in the Senate. The Biden White House can assess Republican commitment to unity by asking them to confirm that recorded vote. If the Senate undertakes an about face instead, it will offer proof positive the time has arrived to revoke the Senate’s filibuster rule.
It’s possible there may be a little collusion underway between the president and the Senate minority leader. The original, bi-partisan immigration legislation would never have advanced to a vote in the Senate without McConnell’s grudging acquiescence. Adopting immigration reforms certainly falls into the "getting things done’' basket. It wouldn’t be the first time a tacit partnership between key legislators has operated outside public awareness.
Thirty years ago, Republican State House Speaker Russ George and Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette were the best of friends, frequently cooperating and compromising on key pieces of legislation necessary to assure the efficient operation of Colorado’s state government. While this friendship was something of an open secret, neither felt entirely free to publicly highlight their alliance. As Russ once explained to me, “It’s OK to talk about working across the aisle, but actually doing it isn’t all that popular with many Republicans.” DeGette also maintained a discreet silence among Democrats.
George later served in the Cabinets of both Republican Gov. Bill Owens and Democrat Bill Ritter. This past November, the long-time Rifle resident endorsed Lauren Boebert’s Democratic opponent. Subject to reapportionment decisions, Democratic Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail and Rep. Dylan Roberts of Carbondale are both considering challenges to Boebert, who is off to a fast start embarrassing her constituents whenever she opens her mouth. A recall election could cut her congressional excursion to Washington short — making 2021 both her first and last rodeo. Voters can begin circulating petitions six months into her term. By July, vaccines should make it easier to collect signatures.
