One of Monty Python’s funniest quips was, “no one expects the Spanish Inquisition. Our chief weapon is … fear, surprise and ruthless efficiency.” The expanding Republican search for heretics burrowed within their ranks will soon allow us to forget recent complaints of Democrats launching witch hunts.
Apparently, Republicans have reason to search for traitors disguised as "RINOs." Impeachments are dull fare by contrast with eye bulging, carotid-quivering mobs howling “Hang Mike Pence!” — Can the acrid fumes of the Inquisition’s auto-da-fé soon waft this way?
Betrayal always feels more odious than political opposition. Under the leadership of party Chair Vickie Tonkins, Colorado’s El Paso County Republican Central Committee is considering by-law changes that will allow its delegates to boot Republicans who deviate from lockstep support for the dogmas of the day. This is something of a conundrum since the national party dispensed with a platform in 2020, abdicating to “…whatever lunacy Donald said today.” Pursuit of errant opinions, followed by censure votes, is sure to produce constant drama at future party conclaves. Why or how this might help elect more Republicans isn’t clear.
The national Republican Committee jumped onto the purity test bandwagon last week while meeting in Salt Lake City, condemning Lynne Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of heresy for refusing to respect the rights of the Jan. 6th Capitol mob to engage in constitutionally protected “legitimate political discourse." Wow! I guess this redefinition of public violence accommodates the pardons our former President has dangled before rioters. (A former Republican legislator recently remarked that her party appears to have dropped fifty IQ points during the COVID years).
The principle that a political party should be attempting to win converts has been replaced by Republicans with a granting of credentials only to those who embrace not only the Big Lie, the specious "Stop the Steal" clanker, but every dark fantasy spouted by a noxious sociopath. This is "cancel culture" on steroids. Even more troubling is their distaste for democracy. Candidates are admired more for their skills at insult and smear than a commitment to improving the quality of family life through shared prosperity. How else can you explain a Lauren Boebert?
Voters need to pay closer attention. It’s apparent many Douglas County parents were shocked by the decision of their newly elected School Board majority to sack a 26-year system veteran and universally admired superintendent of schools. His firing ignored the fact that Douglas County schools routinely produce academic results placing graduates among the best educated in the state. The incoming Board members all but promised voters they would punish the Superintendent for implementing mask mandates in compliance with CDC, state and public health guidelines.
Anger drove an anti-mask, anti-vaccine majority of the aggrieved to the polls in November. Last week rage sent thousands of parents teachers and students onto the streets. Although state law requires voters to wait six months before launching a recall, it is all but certain DougCo voters will be considering a petition to jerk this majority from their chairs next winter. Passion is likely to reside with a recall by then, as occurred several years ago in Jefferson County, once COVID masks fade into memory as little more than a tempest in a teapot.
Superintendent Wise, who is receiving a year’s severance pay, shouldn’t rush into the job market, where he will remain a prized catch at any time. He may be wanted back in Castle Rock sooner rather than later. The Board majority also grumbles that Wise has been far too chummy with the teachers’ union. Of course, he has — he started out as a classroom teacher.
Republicans, who turn a blind eye to the demands of police and firefighter unions, are always excitable when teacher make requests. They presume parents share their animus toward educators. That’s a mistake. Just as voters who detest Congress generally like their own member, parents are more likely to admire their kids’ teachers than not. Republican parents usually forgive their children’s teachers for voting Democratic. Political purity tests are rarely required — they are looking for professional concern and compassion for their kids. Superior test scores don’t hurt, either.
As New York Times columnist Tom Friedman observed recently, zealots don’t know when to stop. Even as placid a politician as Jimmy Carter complained about the liberal wing of his party. Even when you agree with progressives 97% of the time, he observed “…they only want to talk about the remaining 3%.” Forty years ago a friend, Mark Satin, wrote a prescient book, titled “The Radical Middle.” It was his thesis that American politics was moving away from moderation and toward rabid partisanship. Time has proven him right.
Fear provides a great motivator for partisans. Yet, when everyone is expected to think alike, no one is doing much thinking.
Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.
