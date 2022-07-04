It isn’t often we have an opportunity to watch a political experiment play out in real time. Last week Colorado Republicans successfully defended mainstream (traditional and moderate) primary candidates against their Huns. In most races these contests proved a relatively close thing. But a win is a win; and, of course, just a prelude to the main event. Waiting are Colorado Democrats — rested, well-funded and itching for a fight. There will be no rest for the weary, while a rearguard pacification program will be required to keep slavering RINO hunters inside the tent.
The good news for Republicans, I suppose, is that its radical right really has nowhere else to take their votes. If Democrats are shock troops for a socialist Satan, sitting on one’s hands would be some kind of abdication. Alas, Republican candidates will have to maintain their postures as cautious culture warriors. Pam Anderson, Republican nominee for Secretary of State, crafted sly primary commercials emphasizing her ample credentials as preparing her to best recognize and curtail future ballot fraud — all accompanied with a wink, since her own record as Jefferson County Clerk included fraud-free elections.
Tina Peters has done Anderson no favors by refusing to concede defeat, whining that Colorado’s power brokers successfully conspired to place her third in the Republican primary. Whether those alleged malefactors were RINOs or minions loyal to Jena Griswold isn’t clear. Griswold had every reason to hope Peters would emerge as her rival. There is no greater political gift than a bat-s**t crazy opponent. Griswold’s talent for positioning herself at the center of every voting controversy demonstrates genuine political talent. Even Democrats, who were put off by her suggestion of a senate race while ink was still drying on her certificate of the election in 2018, have flocked to Griswold’s defense as a national leader in challenging former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie.
Elsewhere on the November ticket, Jared Polis remains the gazillionaire governor who was willing to spend $23 million of his own money to secure the job and appears ready and willing to do the same to keep it. I predicted upon the approach of COVID that Polis would be either un-electable or unbeatable come 2022. It looks like unbeatable. I hope Heidi Ganahl enjoys the exercise. Phil Weiser has proven a capable and activist Attorney General who will almost certainly be re-elected. Dave Young, in the treasurer’s office, works a bit in the shadows, but neither do most voters have the slightest idea what the State Treasurer actually does. This should provide sufficient camouflage to safeguard his hold on the job.
There’s a single state congressional race that actually promises to be a genuine toss-up.DeGette, Lamborn, Buck, Crow, Boebert and Neguse are nearly certain to return to Washington, while Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen appears an odds-on favorite to succeed Ed Perlmutter — although not entirely a sure thing. In the newly created 8th Congressional District, Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer of Weld County was always the front-runner in a large field who surprisingly achieved a near majority. An adept campaigner, she stands an even chance against Yadira Caraveo, a medical doctor representing the northern metro suburbs of Jefferson and Adams County in the state House. With a third, or more, Hispanic electorate she may enjoy a larger voter base. Expect to witness millions poured into this contest from both parties.
In recent years there has been little advantage to incumbency. John Hickenlooper spent twenty years repeating the dubious claim he has never been a politician, merely a simple barkeep. This presents a problem for his former chief-of-staff and senior Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet. One of the smartest and most frequently "mentioned" bipartisan members, Bennet regularly pops up in coalition gangs crafting legislation across the aisle. He also must be keeping an eye on another Presidential run in 2024 — this time with improved preparation, organizational muscle and political finesse. Unfortunately, media respect and admiration inside the Beltway rarely translates into widespread acclaim at home. Though Bennet can still point to his turn as Superintendent of Denver’s public schools, that occurred a long time ago and the Senator looks more like a Washington fixture today.
As Gary Hart discovered in 1984, nearly 40% of Colorado’s voters were not registered to vote for him six years earlier. He had to re-introduce himself and barely survived. Mark Udall and Cory Gardner did not. Joe O’Dea is a bit of a cipher, aside from his success as a developer and construction mogul. The Republican establishment must elect either O’Dea or Kirkmeyer if they are to avoid a full-scale blood bath within their ranks. Its starboard fringe will openly rebel if Democrats pull off another statewide wipeout. Shrinking Democratic majorities in one or both legislative chambers would also help. Otherwise, lunatic ranks will seize Republican campaigns in 2024.
Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.
