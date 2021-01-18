It’s been more than a decade since I first met Jason Crow early one morning at the offices of the Holland & Hart law firm. Crow was hosting a Veterans for Obama organizing meeting. He appeared the youngest among the two dozen Colorado Democrats in the room, several whose service ran back to the Second World War. Since Vietnam and on through our Middle East conflicts over the past 30 years, there’s been a tendency to focus public attention on those who were broken by these wars — those who suffer from PTSD as well as those who never really came home. We’ve made progress in helping these wounded warriors during the century since the First World War, when “shell shock" was dismissed as evidence of cowardice or mental infirmity.
There is a competing narrative, however, which is too often overlooked. Those are the young men and women who re-entered civilian life with a personal confidence developed from an awareness they have successfully traversed literal and emotional minefields — that they possess the stuff required to face whatever challenges life may throw at them. This is a strength of character and judgment born from the knowledge they are unlikely to confront choices more difficult than those that threatened their lives. Among veterans this quiet self-possession can be sensed. It wasn’t until Jason ran for Congress three years ago that I discovered he had been awarded the Bronze Star. Yet, I already knew I would feel safe sharing a foxhole with him.
So I was not surprised to see him assisting his congressional colleagues with their gas masks and then taking the lead in shepherding them to safety on Jan. 6. Even Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy singled Crow out as a hero during the assault on the Capitol. After that, the congressman took the lead in demanding a reckoning and accounting for the failure to assure the safety of America’s senators, congressmen and their staffs. He recognized a failure of command that can only be corrected by determining who failed and whether their dereliction of duty stemmed from complicity or incompetence. Upon learning evidence exists of involvement on the part of active military and police officers, Crow recoiled at their treasonous behavior. His decision to fire off a letter to police chiefs in his congressional district, urging them to investigate whether any of their officers participated in the rioting, was understandably amped with anger.
We should not forget that the personal freedoms we each enjoy can only be secured when those empowered to guarantee them are bounded by the law. Police do not enjoy the freedom of picking and choosing the statutes they enforce. By way of example, there should be no Second Amendment sanctuaries in Colorado. Republican Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, who testified in support of Colorado’s “red flag” firearm confiscation legislation, was quick to say that while he didn’t plan to hunt for sheriff’s deputies who may have traveled to Washington, he would be quick to investigate and charge individuals if federal authorities provide specific evidence. It was encouraging to witness a subsequent conversation between the sheriff and the congressman, Crow conceding he didn’t mean to launch witch hunts, and Spurlock’s agreement that anyone found to have betrayed their oath of office would be disciplined appropriately.
Before considering the performance of our freshman member of Congress, Lauren Boebert, I would like to relate a story from my own military service which should serve as an admonition for her. Upon reporting to my first duty assignment following graduation from Naval Officer Candidate School, my Commanding Officer greeted me with the query, “Mr. Hudson, do you know why we have Ensigns in the United States Navy?” Without a ready quip at hand, I replied, “No sir. I guess I don’t. Could you enlighten me?” He grinned and responded, “If I screw up, we will need someone around here we can court martial.” Several months later I realized this had been his way of telling me I was just as responsible as he was for our performance. He proved a leader I was proud to go to sea with. (The fact that only second lieutenant William Calley served prison time for the My Lai massacre of 500 civilians later that year showed there was more than a little truth to his jest.)
Once an investigation concludes, it appears likely House Republicans will have to throw a few members under the bus. In order to protect most of the 139 colleagues who voted to overturn the election against charges of collusion, a few insurrectionist sympathizers should face expulsion. Leadership won’t serve up its senior members. It will be a few, loud-mouthed newcomers still without friends. Strutting around D.C. with a Glock strapped to her thigh doesn’t persuade anyone of Boebert’s heroism.
