With April Fool’s Day approaching, it seems a propitious time to examine the difference between conspiracy theorists and their dupes. The latter tend to believe the lies of the former without validating the actual truth of things. Dick Wadhams, who personally delivered more statewide Republican victories for his party during the past three decades than any other campaign manager, stridently warned delegates to avoid selecting a 2021 chair who refuses to acknowledge the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory. They ignored him and elected Kristi Burton Brown, current vice chair and conservative ingenue, anyway.
In a party where 75% of the party faithful profess the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats, perhaps it was necessary to endorse this fantasy. Burton Brown promised delegates she would get to the bottom of how Democrats engineered this theft. Although she hasn’t made it clear whether she thinks Colorado was part of this conspiracy, she’d be well advised to begin her inquiry by reading judicial decisions from the 60-plus legal cases lost in states where stolen votes might have made a difference. Former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler ran a distant second once three nuisance candidates threw their support to Burton Brown on a third ballot. Republicans will now be led by a chair who launched a failed recall and a pair of losing candidates in previous elections — a suspect recipe for future success.
I would be remiss not to acknowledge Colorado’s decennial payment to the price of liberty — on this occasion, 10 lives cut short at a Boulder King Soopers. The horror of this slaughter didn’t deter a group styling itself as the Republican Freedom Caucus of Colorado from claiming the communist left staged the massacre in order to later confiscate guns from law-abiding "good guys" who apparently weren’t grocery shopping. This accusation was deemed sufficiently delusional by their national leadership to earn a reprimand. I’m also appreciative of a letter from Ronna McDaniel (who apparently is avoiding further mention of her Romney family roots) alerting me to the fact someone has apparently snatched my identity and contributed to the Republican Party in my name the past four years.
Ronna asks that I donate generously again to prevent “…radical Democrats from forcing their big government socialist agenda on our nation.” She is also concerned about Democrats' “.…Leftist billionaire allies, Big-Tech Oligarchs and the biased Liberal News media’s ruthless propaganda machine and their goal to destroy our Party and our nation.” Really? I don’t know how she sleeps at night. She forwarded a questionnaire inquiring, “Should the U. S. take a more muscular attitude toward Russia and China as they move to establish themselves as military and economic superpowers?” In response to Trump’s “America First’ diplomacy, why wouldn’t the Russians and Chinese aspire to their own muscular presence in the world?
What I genuinely am curious about is where the Democrats have imprisoned Pythia. They must have captured her at least 60 years ago. If her name fails to ring a bell, Pythia was/is the Oracle of Delphi who advised Greek Kings for nearly a thousand years. How else could Democrats have known to dispatch someone from Kenya to place a notice in the Honolulu newspaper that Barack Obama had just been born there, thereby making him eligible for election nearly 50 years later. Not to mention the Democratic Party’s decision to recruit Jill Biden to marry Joe more than 40 years ago so she could care for him during a presidency that would otherwise expose his encroaching senility.
Hillary Rodham Clinton, of course, should have long since expired from the terminal illness that caused her to trip and collapse during her 2016 campaign. Clinton has thrived, in seeming good health, long enough to be exposed by Q-Anon as owner/operator of the cargo ship currently wedged in the Suez Canal. It is allegedly transporting child trafficking victims to eager pedophiles across Europe. The cargo carrier is owned by the Evergreen (Hillary’s Secret Service code name) shipping line in Taiwan and its radio call sign is H3RC. What more proof of culpability does anyone need than that? The fact that 20,000 containers would hold half the children in the Middle East only proves how monstrous this conspiracy really is. This ludicrous tale has been re-sent across social media hundreds of thousands of times.
Pythia, whose visions were prompted by vapors from a python carcass roasting in a volcanic vent at Delphi, could be inscrutable. When King Midas asked what his prospects were if he invaded Persia, she told him a great empire would fall. This was sufficient encouragement to send his armies into battle. It wasn’t Persia that collapsed. Kristi Burton Brown may want to reconsider her expressed desire to depose King Polis. Political parties have been known to vanish beneath their own lies.
